The 10 Best 4k Blu-ray Discs To Show Off Your Home Theater

So, you just bought a new TV or sound system but all you have are Blu-rays and DVDs? And, you want to know what the best 4k Blu-rays are? We’ve been reviewing 4k discs since the format’s debut in 2016 and keep an ongoing list of the best 4k titles each year.

4k Blu-rays offer the highest quality in disc media, with unparalleled bitrates, sharpness, and color depth in video media. Audio is also state of the art, with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X offering multi-channel immersive surround sound.

For this ranking we’ve chosen ten of the best 4k discs that really excel in color depth, sharpness, and sound. The titles are in order of year released in theaters, and we’ve limited this list to contemporary movies from the 20th century.

If you don’t see your favorite classic film, it might be in our ranking of the best 4k restorations with movies from the 20th century.

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar (2014) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Interstellar is ranked #2 in our ranking of Christopher Nolan films by home theater experience, second only to Dunkirk (an argument can be made to swap the rankings, but we thought we’d switch it up a bit for this article). The jaw-dropping cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema and intense music composition by Hans Zimmer build up the dramatic, sci-fi imagery that make Interstellar one of Christopher Nolan’s most memorable films to date. Co-written by his brother Jonathan Nolan, Interstellar takes viewers on a journey that is not diminished at home given its engaging story, high-quality visual presentation, and reference-level audio in typical Nolan 5.1 channel surround sound. Details

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 (2017) is not only a visual masterpiece but a work of art in sound as well. Of course, the movie wouldn’t exist without Ridley Scott’s groundbreaking Blade Runner (see Best 4k restorations), but ‘2049’ really takes the home theater experience to another level. There are deep low-frequency moments in this film that your subwoofers will devour and discreet immersive effects that hit side, height, and rear channels. ‘2049’ is reference quality, all the way. This movie was ranked in our list of Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2018.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a masterpiece of animated filmmaking that offers a superb home viewing experience on 4k Blu-ray. The bigger the movie is viewed the better, with razor-sharp images and colors that explode off the screen. The audio mix is rich with detail, so the more speaker channels you have the more you can experience the 3-dimensional placement of effects in Dolby Atmos that hit overhead and surrounding discreet locations. Read Review

Dune (2021)

Dune (2021) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (2021) is just stunning on 4k Blu-ray, boasting reference quality video and audio. Dune: Part Two is probably even more impressive than the prequel as a home theater title, but we’re going with the prequel for this ranking. The incredible set and costume design, outstanding music score from Hans Zimmer, intricate and immersive sound design, and beautiful cinematography by Greig Fraser make both films a must have for your home theater. Read Review

No Time To Die (2021)

No Time to Die (2021) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

There are so many things to love about Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film No Time To Die, but everything starts with an incredible production that carries through to the home media experience on 4k Blu-ray. The sharpness, color palette, and audio should be reference quality for anyone’s home theater setup. No Time To Die was ranked #1 in our Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2021 and is a must own for your home theater library. Read Review

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick is a reference-quality 4k Blu-ray title that excels in all aspects of home theater presentation. With groundbreaking aerial cinematography and incredibly sharp images, the real star of this disc is the Dolby Atmos/Dolby True HD 7.1 soundtrack. Talk about immersive sound, Top Gun: Maverick is the kind of media we build home theaters for. The sounds of the jet engines, weapons and defensive weapons fire, and over-the-radio dialogue set you right in the middle of the action. Ranked No. 1 in our Top 10 Best 4k Blu-rays of 2022. Read a review.

Avatar: The Way of Water (2023)

Avatar: The Way of Water (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The color, detail, and richness of the scenery in Avatar: The Way of Water had us pausing scenes just to take it all in. James Cameron has actually surpassed Avatar in terms of technical quality, and introduce incredible water scenes with the coastal Na’vi people called the Metkayina. The soundtrack, offered in Dolby Atmos, provides an excellent immersive experience with surround sound and low-frequency effects that sound amazing on a multi-speaker system. All three Avatar movies are great to have in your 4k collection, including the latest installment Avatar: Fire and Ash which is now available on 4k Blu-ray. The movies were recently released in the Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collector’s Edition.

The Wild Robot (2024)

The Wild Robot (2024) 4k UHD/BD/DigitalBuy on Amazon

Dreamworks’ The Wild Robot distributed by Universal Pictures is a stunning movie in 4k. The already vivid colors of the film are enhanced in Dolby Vision/HDR10, and the sharpness of the 4k video is unrivaled. The Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack delivers an impressive mix from top to bottom, with immersive elements that set you in the world Roz experiences as a abandoned robot in this “fish out of water” tale written and Chris Sanders.

Wicked (2024)

One of the best 4k Blu-rays you can add to your collection is Universal’s Wicked! From the Oscar-winning set design and costumes to the memorable soundtrack from John Powell and Stephen Schartz, Wicked impresses in all aspects of a home theater audio and video experience. The colors are incredible, and serves as a great reference disc for Dolby Vision HDR. View Details

Sinners (2025) Sinners (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon With reference quality visuals and sound, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners (2025) is a must own for any home theater. Crank up the audio to really immersive yourself in the Dolby Atmos track that supports a wide dynamic range. The detail, color, and contrast ratio in the 4k video is top notch. And, we love the variable aspect ratios (2.76:1 and 1.78:1) that add another level of excitement to watching this groundbreaking film at home. View Details

New to 4k Blu-ray? See our ranking of the best 4k Blu-ray players available.