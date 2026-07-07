Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Ice & Fire Collection SteelBook
Home4k Blu-rayMinions & Monsters Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Minions & Monsters Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Minions & Monsters digital poster
Minions & Monsters (2026) Pre-order digital from Prime Video

Illumination’s Minions & Monsters is now up for pre-order on disc and digital. The movie will be available soon to stream or download in digital, and on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Release dates and for both formats are still pending.

On disc, Minions & Monsters is list priced $34.98 on 4k Blu-ray, $29.98 on Blu-ray, and $24.98 on DVD from Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In digital, Minions & Monsters is priced $29.99 from platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango At Home, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Minions & Monsters poster
Minions & Monsters (2026) 4k UHD Buy on Amazon
Minions Monsters Blu-ray FPO
Minions & Monsters (2026) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Minions Monsters Blu-ray FPO
Minions & Monsters (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon

Summary: Follows the Minions in 1920s Hollywood as they search for frightening creatures for their monster movie, partner with a green creature, and must save the planet after unleashing monsters.



Previous article
The 10 Best 4k Blu-ray Discs To Show Off Your Home Theater
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar Fire and Ash digital poster

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
best 4k blu-rays home theater

The 10 Best 4k Blu-ray Discs To Show Off Your Home...

HD Report - 0
Weapons 4k UHD

Weapons Is Available On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital 4k UHD

HD Report - 0
Panasonic UB9000P1K reference class 4k Blu-ray player

The Best 4k Blu-ray Players In 2026, Ranked

HD Report - 0