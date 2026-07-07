Minions & Monsters Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital

Illumination’s Minions & Monsters is now up for pre-order on disc and digital. The movie will be available soon to stream or download in digital, and on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.
Release dates and for both formats are still pending.
On disc, Minions & Monsters is list priced $34.98 on 4k Blu-ray, $29.98 on Blu-ray, and $24.98 on DVD from Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
In digital, Minions & Monsters is priced $29.99 from platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango At Home, Prime Video, and YouTube.
Summary: Follows the Minions in 1920s Hollywood as they search for frightening creatures for their monster movie, partner with a green creature, and must save the planet after unleashing monsters.