Weapons Is Available On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital 4k UHD

Weapons (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Oscar winning drama Weapons (2025) is available in 4k and HD on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. First released in October 2025 from Warner Bros. Entertainment, each Blu-ray edition also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

A 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook was also released along with the standard editions but is currently out of stock and only available from resellers.

Weapons is currently priced $17.53 (List: $37.49) on 4k Blu-ray, $11.99 (List: $30.99), on Amazon, and $14.99 in Digital 4k UHD from Prime Video.

Weapons (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Weapons (2025) 4k Blu-ray Amazon UK

Weapons (2025) Blu-ray Amazon UK