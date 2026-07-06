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Weapons Is Available On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital 4k UHD

HD Report
By HD Report
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Weapons 4k UHD
Weapons (2025) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Oscar winning drama Weapons (2025) is available in 4k and HD on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. First released in October 2025 from Warner Bros. Entertainment, each Blu-ray edition also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

A 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook was also released along with the standard editions but is currently out of stock and only available from resellers.

Weapons is currently priced $17.53 (List: $37.49) on 4k Blu-ray, $11.99 (List: $30.99), on Amazon, and $14.99 in Digital 4k UHD from Prime Video.

Weapons Blu-ray
Weapons (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Weapons 4k UHD UK
Weapons (2025) 4k Blu-ray Amazon UK
Weapons Blu-ray UK
Weapons (2025) Blu-ray Amazon UK
Weapons digital poster
Weapons (2025) Digital 4k UHD/BD/SD Prime Video
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