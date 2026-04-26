James Cameron’s Avatar Movies Releasing In Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon

All three existing Avatar films from Director James Cameron are releasing in the Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection on June 16, 2026. The 9-disc edition from 20th Century Studios includes Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water and last year’s Avatar: Fire and Ash on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

The Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection also includes 3 Blu-ray discs loaded with bonus material, a collectible book with behind-the-scenes images, and a special letter from James Cameron that is exclusive to this edition.

The Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection is available to pre-order on Amazon. List Price: $219.99 (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon

Ultimate Edition Contents

Limited-Edition 9-Disc Set: 4K UltraHD + Blu-ray + Blu-ray Bonus + Digital Code

Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar: Fire and Ash all on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital

Three Blu-ray Bonus Discs with hours of extras from all three films

Collectible Book with behind-the-scenes stills and beautiful images from the films

A special letter from producer/writer/director James Cameron included only in this Ultimate Collection

Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon

Description: Experience the breathtaking world of Pandora with this incredible Avatar 3-Movie Collection. Follow Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully and his family as they live, love and fight to protect each other and their world. Stunning visuals, wondrous creatures and emotionally gripping stories transport you on an immersive, unforgettable journey.