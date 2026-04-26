Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Ice & Fire Collection SteelBook
Home4k Blu-rayJames Cameron's Avatar Movies Releasing In Ultimate 3-Movie Collection
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

James Cameron’s Avatar Movies Releasing In Ultimate 3-Movie Collection

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Avatar 3-Movie Collectors Edition beauty
Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon

All three existing Avatar films from Director James Cameron are releasing in the Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection on June 16, 2026. The 9-disc edition from 20th Century Studios includes AvatarAvatar: The Way of Water and last year’s Avatar: Fire and Ash on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

The Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection also includes 3 Blu-ray discs loaded with bonus material, a collectible book with behind-the-scenes images, and a special letter from James Cameron that is exclusive to this edition.

The Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection is available to pre-order on Amazon. List Price: $219.99 (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Avatar 3-Movie Collectors Edition angle
Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon

Ultimate Edition Contents

  • Limited-Edition 9-Disc Set: 4K UltraHD + Blu-ray + Blu-ray Bonus + Digital Code
  • AvatarAvatar: The Way of Water and Avatar: Fire and Ash all on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital
  • Three Blu-ray Bonus Discs with hours of extras from all three films
  • Collectible Book with behind-the-scenes stills and beautiful images from the films
  • A special letter from producer/writer/director James Cameron included only in this Ultimate Collection
The Avatar 3-Movie Collectors Edition specs
Avatar Ultimate 3-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital + extras Buy on Amazon

Description: Experience the breathtaking world of Pandora with this incredible Avatar 3-Movie Collection. Follow Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully and his family as they live, love and fight to protect each other and their world. Stunning visuals, wondrous creatures and emotionally gripping stories transport you on an immersive, unforgettable journey.

Previous article
Moneyball, Dust Bunny, Inner Space & More 4k Blu-ray Discs Releasing Tuesday, April 28
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar Fire and Ash digital poster

Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
28 Years Later- The Bone Temple 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Moneyball, Dust Bunny, Inner Space & More 4k Blu-ray Discs Releasing...

HD Report - 1
amazon 3 for 33 4k sale

Deal Alert: Get Three 4k Blu-rays For Only $33

DealFinder - 0
Warcraft 10th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook

Warcraft Will Release In This Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report - 0