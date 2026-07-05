The 10 Best 4k Blu-ray Restorations

There are so many 4k Blu-rays available for your home theater, but if you’re looking to experience what the state-of-the-art disc format can deliver on home theaters we’ve put together this list of the best 4k restorations on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Keep mind some of these films have even been scanned in 8k (for example, Laurence of Arabia), and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision and/or HDR10, representing some of the best titles from the 20th century. Also read our list of the best 4k Blu-rays for your home theater featuring movies from the 21st century that are absolutely stunning on 4k Blu-ray.

Vertigo (1958)

Vertigo (1958) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

All of Alfred Hitchcock’s movies look great remastered in 4k with HDR, but if we were to choose one to be in our Top 50 it would be Vertigo (not to diminish Psycho, which we also rank as one of the best 4k Blu-rays). Presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10, the video has never looked so sharp and colors so realistic. The English audio is provided in DTS:X and DTS:HD Master Audio 5.1, providing an immersive experience of this classic psychological thriller. Vertigo is also available in the first Alfred Hitchcock 4k Collection.

Ben-Hur (1959)

Ben-Hur (1959) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The immaculate restoration of Ben-Hur is a must-have for your 4k collection. Bitrates averaged 60 to 70 Mbps from the 4k disc, with amazing sharpness and color depth for a film almost 70 years old. The Dolby Atmos soundtrack adds quite a bit of subwoofer activation, and audio bitrates average around 2.5 Mbps. The film was available in a 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook that sold out rather quickly, but the standard edition is readily available for a reasonable price. Details

Spartacus (1960)

Spartacus (1960) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

We love this restoration of Spartacus (1960) directed by Stanley Kubrick. The original 70mm negatives were scanned in 6k and color corrected in 4k for this Ultra HD Blu-ray release from Universal. The colors render beautifully in HDR and there are lots of details never seen before given the increased 10-bit depth. It’s a must-have for home theater and film enthusiasts alike that is ranked in our Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2020. Read Review

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

One of the greatest films of all time is also one of the best 4k Blu-rays of all time. This 7-time Oscar-winner was flawlessly restored to create a new digital intermediate that brings new life to the 60-year-old film. Lawrence of Arabia was originally only offered in the Columbia Classics Vol. 1 4k Ultra HD Collection (at least in North America) but on June 7, 2022 was released in its own Limited Edition 4-Disc 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. The film is ranked in our Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2020 for its incredible restoration. Read Review

The Sound of Music (1965)

The Sound of Music (1965) 60th Anniversary 3-disc Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Robert Wise’s The Sound of Music (1965) was meticulously restored and retains its celluloid qualities in this new 4k presentation from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The colors are vibrant and the contrast ratio is excellent, with Dolby Vision/HDR10 enabling a deeper bit depth. The soundtrack has also been upgraded to Dolby Atmos (previously available in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1), and thankfully doesn’t go overboard with surround effects. The visuals are the best reason to upgrade from Blu-ray. View Details

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 4k UHD/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

If you were going to add only one 4k disc to your library we suggest 2001: A Space Odyssey. The late 60s sci-fi masterpiece from Stanley Kubrick was meticulously restored and serves as a perfect example of how good an older film can look on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Details emerge from shadows that were once hidden in inferior formats. With rich black levels, HDR10 that brings out excellent color depth, and a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack that immerses viewers, this film is a must-have for your home theater library. Details

Jaws (1975)

Jaws (1975) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

There was no way we could leave Jaws out of this list. Steven Spielberg’s formative ocean thriller looks as fresh as it was 50 years ago on 4k Blu-ray. The negatives were painstakingly restored and the soundtrack remixed to provide a home theater experience that is second to none. Jaws is a must-have for any home theater enthusiast, and was re-released in 2025 to celebrate the film’s 50th Anniversary. Read Review (Ranked in our Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2020.)

Alien (1979)

Alien (1979) 40th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Alien is one of the pre-eminent sci-fi horror films of its time that inspired a whole generation of moviemakers in the genre. Remastered from the original film negatives, Ridley Scott’s dark thriller looks like a new film in 4k resolution with HDR. There are details that were hidden in the shadows (no pun intended) in previous home media releases until this 4k restoration. The 40th Anniversary Edition carries over the DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack, but nevertheless is a quality audio experience. Read Review (Ranked in our 10 Best 4k Blu-rays of 2019.)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director’s Cut (2001)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition (1979) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition released in 2001 under the supervision of Director Robert Wise on DVD but was never even released on 1080p Blu-ray. Jump to 2022 when this 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition was released after 6 months of restoration. The visuals are eye-popping in 4k/HDR, and the Dolby Atmos soundtrack is an excellent improvement to the audio quality. The disc is ranked No. 8 in our Top 10 Best 4k Blu-rays of 2022 for those reasons and more! Read Review

The Shining (1980)

The Shining (1980) 4k Ultra HD/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece The Shining (1980) has never looked so good after a new 4k restoration from the original 35mm negatives and print to 4k Blu-ray Disc. Exceptional color, detail, and sound give the 40-year-old film new life. We ranked The Shining on 4k Blu-ray one of the Best of 2019 with good reason.

Also see our list of the Best 4k Blu-rays Of All Time. New to 4k Blu-ray? See our ranking of the best 4k Blu-ray players available.