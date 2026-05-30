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Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Fire & Ice SteelBook Collection Is Back Up For Pre-order

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Game of Thrones- The Complete Series Library Case
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Buy on Amazon

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case is back up for pre-order on Amazon after being sold out of initial stock. The collection has been dated for release from Warner Bros. Entertainment on Nov. 3 (US) and Nov. 2 (UK).

The 15th Anniversary “Ice & Fire Collection” includes all episodes from the 8-season HBO series with 4,185 minutes of content and over 15 hours of bonus materials. In addition, each edition is numbered and comes with a collectible booklet. (See special features below.)

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Game of Thrones are presented in 2160p resolution with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specifications. For audio, the 4k episodes deliver immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound, with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 15th Anniversary “Ice & Fire Collection” Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case is list priced $229 Amazon US and £250.0 Amazon UK. Pre-orders include a Price Guarantee.

Special Features

  • Game of Thrones: Reunion Special: A two-part reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.
  • Game of Thrones: The Last Watch: A documentary by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.
  • Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of Seven Kingdoms
  • Audio Commentaries, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more from all 8 seasons!
  • Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles

Limited Edition Features

  • 15th Anniversary Ice & Fire Collection
  • Individually Numbered Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case
  • Individual Season 8 Exclusive SteelBook Cases
  • Collectible Photo Booklet

Amazon UK Edition

Game of Thrones- The Complete Series Library Case
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon UK
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