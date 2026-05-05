Alice In Wonderland, GOAT, Wuthering Heights & more 4k Blu-ray Releases May 5, 2026

There are over 50 new 4k Blu-rays scheduled for release in May, 2026! Some highlights include James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash arriving in standard and SteelBook editions from 20th Century Studios. Disney classic Alice in Wonderland (1951) has been restored in 4k and releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. David Fincher’s Fight Club has been meticulously restored for release in 4k for the first time, also from 20th Century Studios.
Wuthering Heights hits stores for the first time on disc from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Speed Racer has been remastered in 4k, also from Warner Bros. Oscar nominated Moneyball is releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
The Bride! is releasing on disc for the first time, including a Limited SteelBook from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (both cuts) has been restored for release in 4k from Arrow Video. And, Fallout Season Two hits stores in standard and SteelBook editions. See more releases below with links to purchase.
New 4k Blu-ray Releases, May, 2026
May 5, 2026
- Alice In Wonderland (1951) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW
- Blue Thunder (1983) Limited Edition Amazon NEW
- GOAT (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW
- It Came From Outer Space (1953) Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- IT: Welcome to Derry: The Complete First Season 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Pusher Trilogy 4k UHD Magnolia Amazon NEW
- Stray Dog (1949) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Top Gun (1986) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Wuthering Heights (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
May 12, 2026
- 10 to Midnight (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Bridesmaids (2011) Unrated 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Fight Club (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook 20th Cent. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Girls (1980) 4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- George Stevens (A Filmmaker’s Journey) (1984) pending
- Krakatit (1948) 4k UHD/BD Deaf Crocodile Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Moneyball (2011) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Motel Hell (1980) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Rider on the Rain (1970) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
May 19, 2026
- Alligator (1980) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Arco (2025) 4k UHD/BD Decal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Avatar- Fire And Ash (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook (3 discs) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Avatar- Fire And Ash (2025) 4k Blu-ray (3 discs) Buy on Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Body Heat (1981) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Demoniacs (1974) 4k UHD Powerhouse Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Fallout – Season Two 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Fallout – Season Two 4k UHD/BD standard edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Fallout – Season Two Blu-ray edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Hi, Mom! (1970) 4k UHD/BD Radiance Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Scarlet (2025) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Speed Racer (2008) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon
- Speed Racer (2008) 4k UHD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon
- The Bride! (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The Bride! (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The Da Vinci Code (2006) 20th Anniversary 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- The Front (1976) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
May 26, 2026
- Complete Rambo Collection 4k UHD Collection Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Happy Hell Night (1992) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision
- I Love Maria (1988) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Ilsa, The Wicked Warden (1977)
- Escape from Death (1989)
- Faces of Death (1978)
- Gator Bait Collection (1973-1988) Terror Vision
- Lenny (1974) 4k UHD/BD Criterion
- Mutant (1984) pending
- Parenthood (1989)
- Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (1991) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!
- Sentimental Value (2025) 4k UHD/BD Criterion
- Student Bodies (1981) Limited Edition Terror Vision TBD
- The Haunting (1963)
- The Spine of Night (2021)
- Voices From Beyond (1991)