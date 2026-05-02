Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Releases In May 2026

Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) Limited Edition 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook (3 discs) Buy on Amazon

There are over 50 new 4k Blu-rays scheduled for release in May, 2026! Some highlights include James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash arriving in standard and SteelBook editions from 20th Century Studios. Disney classic Alice in Wonderland (1951) has been restored in 4k and releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. David Fincher’s Fight Club has been meticulously restored for release in 4k for the first time, also from 20th Century Studios.

Wuthering Heights hits stores for the first time on disc from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Speed Racer has been remastered in 4k, also from Warner Bros. Oscar nominated Moneyball is releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The Bride! is releasing on disc for the first time, including a Limited SteelBook from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (both cuts) has been restored for release in 4k from Arrow Video. And, Fallout Season Two hits stores in standard and SteelBook editions. See more releases below with links to purchase.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, May, 2026

May 5, 2026

Alice In Wonderland (1951) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Alice In Wonderland (1951) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW

4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Blue Thunder (1983) Limited Edition Amazon NEW

Limited Edition Amazon GOAT (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon It Came From Outer Space (1953) Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW

Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon IT: Welcome to Derry: The Complete First Season 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Pusher Trilogy 4k UHD Magnolia Amazon NEW

4k UHD Magnolia Amazon Stray Dog (1949) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Top Gun (1986) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Wuthering Heights (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW

May 12, 2026

Fight Club (1999) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

10 to Midnight (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Bridesmaids (2011) Unrated 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Fight Club (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook 20th Cent. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook 20th Cent. Amazon Girls (1980) 4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Cult Epics Amazon George Stevens (A Filmmaker’s Journey) (1984) pending

Krakatit (1948) 4k UHD/BD Deaf Crocodile Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Deaf Crocodile Amazon Moneyball (2011) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon Motel Hell (1980) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon Rider on the Rain (1970) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

May 19, 2026

Avatar- Fire And Ash (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook (3 discs) Buy on Amazon

Fallout – Season Two 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

May 26, 2026

Complete Rambo Collection 4k UHD Collection Amazon Exclusive Box Set Buy on Amazon