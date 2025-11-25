Over 70 4k Blu-ray Discs Released In November, 2025

Over seventy 4k Blu-ray Disc titles released in November, 2025. Here are some of our top picks for enjoyment in your home theater, all of which are new to 4k Blu-ray!
John Woo’s Hard Boiled (1992) starring Chow Yun-fat was restored from the original camera negatives for an absolute banger in 4k. Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing is an action-packed thriller that excels on 4k Blu-ray Disc from Sony Pictures. Universal Pictures submarine thriller U-571 arrived in 4k for the first time in the US and looks great in your home theater. Sydney Pollack’s 7x Oscar winner Out of Africa has been restored in 4k and the results are remarkable. The Luc Besson Collection released with nine films from the acclaimed director, some on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in the US. The Conjuring: Last Rites released on 4k Blu-ray from Warner Bros. and does not disappoint with another quality ‘Conjuring’ title. Stanley Kubrick’s last film Eyes Wide Shut (1999) was finally restored in 4k and the new presentation from Criterion delivers a rich color grade in Dolby Vision. And, Pride & Prejudice (2005) celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a new 4k restoration from Universal Pictures that’s absolutely gorgeous in 4k with HDR. See all new 4k releases below during the month of November, 2025!
4k Blu-ray Releases, November 2025
Nov. 4, 2025
- Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie (2025) 4k UHD/BD/DigitalSteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Coda (2021) Universal Amazon NEW!
- Hard Boiled (1992) Hong Kong Cinema Deluxe Edition Shout Amazon NEW!
- John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Outland (1981) Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
- SS Experiment Love Camp (1976) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!
- The Howling (1981) Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Vampires (1998) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!
Nov. 10, 2025
- The New Avengers Series One & Two 10-disc Collection Studiocanal Amazon UK NEW!
Nov. 11, 2025
- Back to the Future II (1989) 4k UHD/BDx2 Limited Edition SteelBook 11/10/25 Amazon UK NEW!
- Burden of Dreams (1982) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
- Cafe Mondo (1982) Standard Edition Mondo Amazon NEW!
- Caught Stealing (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025) Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW!
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) – Ultimate Collector’s Edition IconArt Amazon NEW!
- HIM (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
- HIM (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook reissue Amazon
- Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital reissue Amazon
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) 50th Anniv. SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW!
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) 4k 50th Anniversary Amazon NEW!
- Renfield (2023) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
- Scarface (1983) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Ultimate Collector’s Series SteelBook Amazon Exclusive HOT!
- Snowden (2016) 4k UHD BD Shout Studios Amazon NEW!
- Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (2025) SteelBook Decal Amazon NEW!
- Spotlight (2015) 10th Anniv. 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
- Superman 5-Film Collection (1978 – 1987) 4k UHD/BD re-issue Amazon NEW!
- The Count of Monte Cristo (2024) 4k UHD Amazon NEW!
- The Descent (2005) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW!
- The Howling (1981) 4k UHD/BD Digital Amazon NEW!
- The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 9 movies Sony Amazon NEW!
- The Mask (1994) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
- The Naked Gun (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Titanic (1997) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!
- Together (2025) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW
- U-571 (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon NEW!
- U-571 (2000) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon NEW!
Nov. 18, 2025
- A Better Tomorrow Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Hong Kong Cinema Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Airport: The Complete Collection (1970-1979) 4 Films Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Casino (1995) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 30th Anniversary SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
- Dark City (1998) Special Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
- Él (1953) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Hells Angels (1930) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Howards End (1992) 4k UHD/BD Cohen Film Collection Amazon NEW!
- Out of Africa (1985) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
- Red Planet (2000) UHD w/reversible sleeve Arrow Amazon NEW!
- Rent (2005) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Pictures Amazon NEW!
- The Americas (2025) TV Mini-Series 2-disc edition Universal Amazon NEW!
- Ultraman 4K Discovery 4 seasons Amazon NEW!
Nov. 24, 1025
- The Agatha Christie Collection (Regions A/B/C) w/booklet + 4 mini-posters Amazon UK
Nov. 25, 2025
- Abbott and Costello Meet Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1953) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Abbott and Costello Meet The Invisible Man (1951) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Abbott and Costello Meet The Mummy (1955) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Alec Guinness: Masterpiece Collection (Kind Hearts and Coronets, The Lavender Hill Mob, The Man in the White Suit, The Ladykillers) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Anemone (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
- Depraved (2019) IFC Films Amazon NEW!
- Eleven Days, Eleven Nights 2 (1990) 4k UHD/BD 88 Films Amazon NEW!
- Eyes Wide Shut (1999) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Ilsa, Harem Keeper of the Oil Sheiks (1976) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Mixed Blood (1984) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW!
- Pride & Prejudice (2005) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Pride & Prejudice (2005) 20th Anniversary Collectible Edition Amazon NEW!
- Primitive War (2025) 4k UHD Samuel Goldwyn Films Amazon NEW!
- Ruby (1977) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!
- Sisters (2006) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/CD Severin Amazon NEW!
- Sleepless (2001) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!
- The Beastmaster (1982) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Boys Next Door (1985) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW!
- The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- The Conjuring: Last Rites 4k UHD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
- The Long Walk (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW!
- The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959) Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!
- Tromeo & Juliet (1996) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!