I Know What You Did Last Summer, Karate Kid: Legends, Twisters Double Feature, & More Disc/Digital Releases This Week

Emergency!: The Complete Series Blu-ray
Karate Kid- Legends 4k Blu-ray
Erin Brockovich (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 25th Anniv. Universal
Karate Kid Legends 4k SteelBook open
Twisters-Double-Feature-2-Movie-Steelbook-
Yongary-Monster-from-the-Deep-1967-4k-UHD-Blu-ray
The-Conjuring-2013-4k-UHD-SteelBook-Warner Bros

Here are the new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases for Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Among our top picks for the week are Karate Kid: Legends arriving on all disc formats including in the Amazon Exclusive Karate Kid 6-Movie Ultimate Edition. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) releases on 4k Blu-ray in a 50th Anniversary Edition from Sony. Oscar winner Erin Brockovich (2000) has been remastered in 4k from Universal. The Conjuring (2013) has been upgraded to 4k and releasing in a standard edition and limited edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Warner Bros. Entertainment. And, NBC’s Emergency: The Complete Series has been remastered in HD and packaged in a 28-disc Blu-ray box set from Universal. In digital formats I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) arrives earlier than discs for streaming or download in 4k UHD, HD, or SD (priced the same for all formats). See more new releases below with links to purchase.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, August 26, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

  • But I’m a Cheerleader (1999) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
  • City on Fire (1987) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Deathstalker / Deathstalker II Double Feature 2,000 copies 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon
  • Erin Brockovich (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 25th Anniv. Universal Amazon | Amazon UK (Region-Free) NEW!
  • Get Carter (1971) 4k UHD/BD Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
  • Karate Kid: Legends (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Karate Kid: Legends (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Karate Kid: Legends (2025) Collector’s Skateboard Edition Walmart Exclusive
  • Karate Kid, The: 6-Movie Ultimate Collection Amazon NEW!
  • Lilo & Stitch (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Disney Amazon NEW!
  • Mac and Me (1988) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW! 
  • Monty Python And The Holy Grail (1975) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW! 
  • The Cardplayer (2004) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
  • The Conjuring (2013) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
  • The Conjuring (2013) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
  • The Lords of Discipline (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • The Odd Job (1978) Severin Amazon NEW!
  • The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!
  • The Rundown (2003) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) Limited Edition Amazon NEW! 
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) Limited Edition Amazon NEW! 
  • Twisters Double Feature Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon
  • Undisputed (2002) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Yongary, Monster from the Deep (1967) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

  • City on Fire (1987) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Compensation (1999) Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Deathstalker / Deathstalker II Double Feature 2,000 copies 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Emergency!: The Complete Series 28-disc Box Set Amazon NEW!
  • Erin Brockovich (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 25th Anniv. Universal Amazon | Amazon UK (Region-Free) NEW!
  • Get Carter (1971) 4k UHD/BD Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
  • High Tension: Four Films By Lamberto Bava Severin Amazon NEW!
  • Karate Kid: Legends (2025) Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • Karate Kid: Legends (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Karate Kid: Legends (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Karate Kid, The: 6-Movie Ultimate Collection Amazon NEW!
  • Lilo & Stitch (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Disney Amazon NEW!
  • Lilo & Stitch (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Disney Amazon NEW!
  • Mac and Me (1988) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW! 
  • Monty Python And The Holy Grail (1975) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW! 
  • Pavements (2024) Utopia Amazon NEW!
  • RWBY Vol. 3 Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!
  • Saving Face (2004) Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • The Cardplayer (2004) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon
  • The Hard Way (1943) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • The Huckleberry Hound Show: The Complete Series Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • The King of Kings (2025) Blu-ray/DVD Angel Studios Amazon NEW!
  • The Lords of Discipline (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!
  • The Rundown (2003) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • The Unholy Trinity (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW! 
  • Undisputed (2002) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Vermiglio (2024) Criterion Amazon NEW! 
  • Yongary, Monster from the Deep (1967) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Yellowstone: The Complete Series Dated For Release On Blu-ray & DVD
New Articles

