I Know What You Did Last Summer, Karate Kid: Legends, Twisters Double Feature, & More Disc/Digital Releases This Week

Here are the new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases for Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Among our top picks for the week are Karate Kid: Legends arriving on all disc formats including in the Amazon Exclusive Karate Kid 6-Movie Ultimate Edition. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) releases on 4k Blu-ray in a 50th Anniversary Edition from Sony. Oscar winner Erin Brockovich (2000) has been remastered in 4k from Universal. The Conjuring (2013) has been upgraded to 4k and releasing in a standard edition and limited edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Warner Bros. Entertainment. And, NBC’s Emergency: The Complete Series has been remastered in HD and packaged in a 28-disc Blu-ray box set from Universal. In digital formats I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) arrives earlier than discs for streaming or download in 4k UHD, HD, or SD (priced the same for all formats). See more new releases below with links to purchase.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, August 26, 2025

Digital

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) Prime Video NEW!

Prime Video She Rides Shotgun (2025) Prime Video NEW!

Prime Video The Home (2025) Prime Video NEW!

Prime Video Together (2025) Prime Video NEW!

4k Blu-ray

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon City on Fire (1987) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Deathstalker / Deathstalker II Double Feature 2,000 copies 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon

Double Feature 2,000 copies 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Erin Brockovich (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 25th Anniv. Universal Amazon | Amazon UK (Region-Free) NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital 25th Anniv. Universal Amazon | Amazon UK (Region-Free) Get Carter (1971) 4k UHD/BD Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Warner Bros. Amazon Karate Kid: Legends (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Karate Kid: Legends (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Karate Kid: Legends (2025) Collector’s Skateboard Edition Walmart Exclusive

Collector’s Skateboard Edition Walmart Exclusive Karate Kid, The: 6-Movie Ultimate Collection Amazon NEW!

Amazon Lilo & Stitch (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Disney Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Disney Amazon Mac and Me (1988) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Monty Python And The Holy Grail (1975) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon The Cardplayer (2004) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon The Conjuring (2013) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon The Conjuring (2013) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon The Lords of Discipline (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Odd Job (1978) Severin Amazon NEW!

Severin Amazon The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon The Rundown (2003) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) Limited Edition Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition Amazon The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) Limited Edition Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition Amazon Twisters Double Feature Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon

Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Amazon Undisputed (2002) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Yongary, Monster from the Deep (1967) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

City on Fire (1987) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Compensation (1999) Criterion Amazon NEW!

Criterion Amazon Deathstalker / Deathstalker II Double Feature 2,000 copies 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

Double Feature 2,000 copies 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Emergency!: The Complete Series 28-disc Box Set Amazon NEW!

28-disc Box Set Amazon Erin Brockovich (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 25th Anniv. Universal Amazon | Amazon UK (Region-Free) NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital 25th Anniv. Universal Amazon | Amazon UK (Region-Free) Get Carter (1971) 4k UHD/BD Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Warner Bros. Amazon High Tension: Four Films By Lamberto Bava Severin Amazon NEW!

Severin Amazon Karate Kid: Legends (2025) Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon Karate Kid: Legends (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Karate Kid: Legends (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Karate Kid, The: 6-Movie Ultimate Collection Amazon NEW!

Amazon Lilo & Stitch (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Disney Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Disney Amazon Lilo & Stitch (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Disney Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Disney Amazon Mac and Me (1988) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Monty Python And The Holy Grail (1975) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Pavements (2024) Utopia Amazon NEW!

Utopia Amazon RWBY Vol. 3 Warner Bros. Amazon NEW!

Warner Bros. Amazon Saving Face (2004) Criterion Amazon NEW!

Criterion Amazon The Cardplayer (2004) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon The Hard Way (1943) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon The Huckleberry Hound Show: The Complete Series Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon The King of Kings (2025) Blu-ray/DVD Angel Studios Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray/DVD Angel Studios Amazon The Lords of Discipline (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon The Rundown (2003) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Unholy Trinity (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Undisputed (2002) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Vermiglio (2024) Criterion Amazon NEW!

Criterion Amazon Yongary, Monster from the Deep (1967) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.