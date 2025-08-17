Elio, Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning, Bring Her Back, & More Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases Aug. 19, 2025

Some of the summer’s hottest movies are releasing in digital this week ahead of the physical media editions. New films available to stream or download include Disney/Pixar’s Elio, Paramount Pictures’ Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and House on Eden from RLJE Films. We also expect Universal’s The Bad Guys 2 will hit streaming servers.

On Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week you can pick up A24’s Bring Her Back and Materialists, No Longer Allowed in Another World – Season 1 from Crunchyroll, Sense and Sensibility (1995) in 4k for the first time from Sony, and The Boys – Season 4 2-disc edition also from Sony, See more releases below with links to Amazon.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Aug. 19 2025

Digital

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) Prime Video

Elio (2025) Disney Prime Video HOT!

House on Eden (2025) RLJE Films Prime Video HOT!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) Paramount Prime Video HOT!

The Bad Guys 2 (2025) Universal Prime Video expected HOT!

4k Blu-ray

Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 2 (1970-1975) 4k UHD/BD [Cotton Comes to Harlem / Slaughter / Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off / Foxy Brown / Friday Foster / Bucktown] Shout! Studios “Shout Select” Amazon NEW!

A24 Amazon Coneheads (1993) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Amazon Happy Gilmore (1996) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Harvey (1950) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!

A24 Amazon Shoeshine (1946) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Sense and Sensibility (1995) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon Xanadu (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Night of the Hunted “La nuit des traquées” (1980) Powerhouse Amazon NEW!

Powerhouse Amazon Lips of Blood (1975) Powerhouse Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

A Confucian Confusion / Mahjong: Two Films by Edward Yang Criterion Amazon

4k UHD/BD Amazon Gung Ho (1986) Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Martial Law: Lo Wei’s Wuxia World Eureka Amazon NEW!

Eureka Amazon Materialists (2025) A24 Amazon NEW!

A24 Amazon No Longer Allowed in Another World – Season 1 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!

Crunchyroll Amazon Repossessed (1990) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Kino Lorber Amazon Shinobi Vol. 2 Limited Edition 3,000 copies Radiance Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Boys – Season 4 2-disc edition Sony Amazon NEW!

