Elio, Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning, Bring Her Back, & More Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases Aug. 19, 2025

Some of the summer’s hottest movies are releasing in digital this week ahead of the physical media editions. New films available to stream or download include Disney/Pixar’s Elio, Paramount Pictures’ Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and House on Eden from RLJE Films. We also expect Universal’s The Bad Guys 2 will hit streaming servers.

On Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week you can pick up A24’s Bring Her Back and Materialists, No Longer Allowed in Another World – Season 1 from Crunchyroll, Sense and Sensibility (1995) in 4k for the first time from Sony, and The Boys – Season 4 2-disc edition also from Sony, See more releases below with links to Amazon.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Aug. 19 2025

Digital

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) Prime Video
  • Elio (2025) Disney Prime Video HOT!
  • House on Eden (2025) RLJE Films Prime Video HOT!
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025) Paramount Prime Video HOT!
  • The Bad Guys 2 (2025) Universal Prime Video expected HOT!

4k Blu-ray

  • Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 2 (1970-1975) 4k UHD/BD [Cotton Comes to Harlem / Slaughter / Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off / Foxy Brown / Friday Foster / Bucktown] Shout! Studios “Shout Select” Amazon NEW!
  • Bring Her Back (2025) A24 Amazon NEW!
  • Coneheads (1993) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
  • Happy Gilmore (1996) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Harvey (1950) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Shoeshine (1946) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Sense and Sensibility (1995) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!
  • Xanadu (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • The Night of the Hunted “La nuit des traquées” (1980) Powerhouse Amazon NEW!
  • Lips of Blood (1975) Powerhouse Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

  • A Confucian Confusion / Mahjong: Two Films by Edward Yang Criterion Amazon
  • Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 2 (1970-1975) 4k UHD/BD [Cotton Comes to Harlem / Slaughter / Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off / Foxy Brown / Friday Foster / Bucktown] Shout! Studios “Shout! Select” Amazon NEW!
  • Bring Her Back (2025) A24 Amazon NEW!
  • Coneheads (1993) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
  • Gung Ho (1986) Kino Lorber Amazon
  • Happy Gilmore (1996) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Harvey (1950) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Martial Law: Lo Wei’s Wuxia World Eureka Amazon NEW!
  • Materialists (2025) A24 Amazon NEW!
  • No Longer Allowed in Another World – Season 1 Crunchyroll Amazon NEW!
  • Repossessed (1990) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Shinobi Vol. 2 Limited Edition 3,000 copies Radiance Amazon NEW!
  • Shoeshine (1946) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • The Boys – Season 4 2-disc edition Sony Amazon NEW!
  • Xanadu (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Previous article
When Will Superman Be Streaming?
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

New Articles

