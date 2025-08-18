HomeBlu-ray DiscNBC's 70s Show Emergency! Remastered In HD On Blu-ray
NBC’s 70s Show Emergency! Remastered In HD On Blu-ray

Emergency!: The Complete Series Blu-ray
Emergency!: The Complete Series 28-disc Blu-ray Box Set

NBC’s hit television series Emergency! has been remastered in high definition and will be released on Blu-ray Disc. The 28-disc box set from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes all 122 episodes that aired during the show’s run from 1972-1977.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes are presented in HD (1080p) at 1.33:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono. Subtitles are offered in English. Special features include Adam-12 Crossover Episode “Lost and Found” and show trailers.

Emergency!: The Complete Series on Blu-ray arrives August 26, 2025 with an MSRP of $102. Buy on Amazon

Description: Hit the streets with Squad 51 in Emergency!, the pioneering series that was the first to portray the real-life drama of those who devote their lives to saving others. With sirens blaring, dedicated paramedics Roy DeSoto (Kevin Tighe) and John Gage (Randolph Mantooth) respond to the most desperate calls in the City of Angels. A heroic medical team, including Nurse Dixie McCall (Julie London) and doctors Kelly Brackett (Robert Fuller) and Joe Early (Bobby Troup) await them at Rampart Hospital, where life-and-death decisions are all part of a day’s work. From legendary producer Jack Webb (Dragnet) come all six seasons of this gripping and suspenseful series that captivated viewers and launched a genre of television.


