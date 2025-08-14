Home4k Blu-rayOscar Winner Erin Brockovich (2000) Will Celebrate 25 Years With A 4k/HDR...
Oscar Winner Erin Brockovich (2000) Will Celebrate 25 Years With A 4k/HDR Upgrade

Universal Pictures’ Oscar winning drama Erin Brockovich (2000) will celebrate its 25th Anniversary with a 4k upgrade on August 26, 2025. The 2-disc/digital edition will mark the first time the film has been made available in 4k either on disc or digital (even though FandangoAtHome labels the title 4k UHD, ).

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Erin Brockovich is presented in 2160p at a 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 20th Anniversary Erin Brockovich 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition is priced $24.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon.

Erin Brockovich 2000 4k Blu-ray UK
Erin Brockovich (2000) 4k UHD/BD 25th Anniv. Amazon UK (Region-Free)

Logline: A flamboyant law firm secretary works tirelessly to gain justice for a small town wrecked by a utility company’s pollution.

