Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut Finally Gets A 4k Restoration With Dolby Vision HDR

Stanley Kubrick’s last film Eyes Wide Shut (1999) has finally be restored in 4k and remastered with Dolby Vision HDR, supervised and approved by director of photography Larry Smith. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

The film arrives in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition and single-disc Blu-ray edition on November 25, 2025, from the Criterion Collection.

The editions include bonus material such as an essay by author Megan Abbott and a 1999 interview with filmmaker and actor Sydney Pollack, new interviews, archival interview with Christiane Kubrick, a press conference from 1999 with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, and more.

PLUS: An essay by author Megan Abbott and a 1999 interview with filmmaker and actor Sydney Pollack

New 4K digital restoration of the international version of the film, supervised and approved by director of photography Larry Smith, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

New interviews with Smith, photographer and second-unit director Lisa Leone, and Stanley Kubrick archivist Georgina Orgill

Archival interview with Christiane Kubrick, director Stanley Kubrick’s wife

Never Just a Dream (2019), featuring interviews with producer Jan Harlan; Katharina Kubrick, Stanley Kubrick’s daughter; and Anthony Frewin, Kubrick’s personal assistant

Lost Kubrick: The Unfinished Films of Stanley Kubrick (2007)

Kubrick Remembered (2014), featuring interviews with actors Todd Field and Leelee Sobieski and filmmaker Steven Spielberg

Kubrick’s 1998 acceptance speech for the Directors Guild of America’s D. W. Griffith Award

Press conference from 1999, featuring Harlan and actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

Teaser and trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Description: Stanley Kubrick’s career-capping Eyes Wide Shut unfolds in a dreamscape vision of New York City, where doctor Bill Harford (Tom Cruise) and his wife, Alice (Nicole Kidman), confront the unconscious desires, jealousies, and fears threatening their marriage. A Christmastime odyssey into a surreal sexual underworld whose hidden power structures are laid frighteningly bare, the film marks the fulfillment of the director’s decades-long desire to adapt Arthur Schnitzler’s novella Dream Story and the culmination of his obsessive interest in the relationship between institutional authority and the individual. Released in 1999, the film also serves as a fitting coda to a century of cinema, by one of its greatest visionaries—an endlessly tantalizing labyrinth whose myriad symbols, mysteries, and meanings are still being unraveled.