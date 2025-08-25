I Know What You Did Last Summer Is Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) Prime Video

I Know What You Did Last Summer premiered in US theaters on July 18, 2025, and will be released soon for viewing at home on disc and digital.

The film is up for pre-order in Digital 4k UHD (Release Date: 8/26/25) for $24.99 from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

Physical media editions include a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook ($44.99), Blu-ray ($40.99), and DVD ($26.99) are expected mid-early October. Disc specs and package art are pending.

4k UHD/BD SteelBook

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Disc

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

DVD

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) DVD Buy on Amazon

Logline: A group of friends are terrorised by a stalker who knows about a gruesome incident from their past.

Article updated with release dates and pre-orders. Original publish date Aug. 1, 2025.