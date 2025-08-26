Yellowstone: The Complete Series Dated For Release On Blu-ray & DVD

Yellowstone: The Complete Series (Seasons 1-5) has been dated for release November 18, 2025 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The box set includes all 53 episodes of the show that was written by Taylor Sheridan and aired on Paramount Network.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Yellowstone are presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio. The English audio is offered in Dolby TrueHD 5.1.

Bonus material includes over 19 hours of special features, with interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.

Pre-orders for Yellowstone: The Complete Series are pending.

Description: Starring Academy Award winner Kevin Costner and created by Taylor Sheridan, “Yellowstone” is the epic saga of the Dutton family, owners of the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S., as they fight to protect their legacy against land developers, political enemies, and threats from within. Across five gripping seasons, this bold, uncompromising portrait of family, loyalty, and power unfolds with intense drama, unforgettable characters, and sweeping Western landscapes.

