New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases Week Of Tuesday, May 27

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital for the week of May 27, 2025! On 4k Blu-ray Ridley Scott’s Kingdom Of Heaven Director’s Cut (2005) has been remastered with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, arriving in a 3-disc edition from 20th Century Studios.
Oscar-winning drama Scent of a Woman (1992) has been restored from the original camera negatives and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR.
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is now available in a single-disc Limited Edition SteelBook (previously only available in a box set). And, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring single-movie edition from the same set (previously only available from Walmart) is now selling on Amazon.
On Blu-ray Disc, Outlander – Season Seven hits stores in Standard and Collector’s Editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The Alto Knights releases in a Blu-ray/Digital combo edition from Warner Bros. Pictures. And, Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 2 arrives on Blu-ray Disc from Paramount Home Media Distribution. See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon, Walmart, and other sellers.
Digital
- The Prosecutor (2025) Prime Video NEW!
- The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025) Prime Video NEW!
- The Woman in the Yard (2025) Prime Video NEW!
4k Blu-ray
- Bang the Drum Slowly (1973) Cinématographe Amazon NEW!
- Dirty Work (1998) Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome
- Jade (1995) Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome
- Hell of the Living Dead (1981) Severin Amazon
- In My Skin “Dans ma Peau” (2002) Severin Amazon
- Killer of Sheep (1977) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Kingdom of Heaven: Director’s Cut (2005) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Kingpin (1996) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
- Last Tango in Paris (1972) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
- Let’s Scare Jesica to Death (1971) Slipcover in Original Pressing Vinegar Syndrome
- Naked Came the Stranger (1975) Slipcover in Original Pressing Vinegar Syndrome
- Oliver (1968) Sony Pictures Amazon NEW!
- Rats: Night of Terror (1984) Severin Amazon NEW!
- Scent of a Woman (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Starman (1984) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Suddenly in the Dark (1981) Limited Copies Deluxe Edition
- The Dark Half (1993) Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) Theatrical & Extended SteelBook Amazon | Walmart HOT!
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Extended & Theatrical SteelBook Now on Amazon NEW!
- The Three Musketeers / The Four Musketeers – Two Films by Richard Lester 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- The Prosecutor (2024) Well Go USA Amazon NEW
- Wayne’s World 2 (1993) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
Blu-ray
- Lean on Me (1989) Warne Archive Amazon NEW!
- Outlander – Season Seven Standard Edition Amazon NEW
- Outlander – Season Seven Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW
- Queer (2024) Amazon NEW
- Steppenwolf (1974) Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- The Alto Knights (2025) Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
- The Colors Within (2024) Blu-ray/DVD Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW
- The Colors Within (2024) Blu-ray/DVD SteelBook Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Three Comrades (1938) Warner Archive Amazon NEW
- The Dangers in My Heart – Season One SteelBook Acorn Media Amazon NEW
- The Day the Earth Blew Up (2024) Ketchup Entertainment Amazon NEW
- The Woman in the Yard (2025) Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW
- Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 2 w/Exclusive Featurettes Paramount Amazon | Walmart NEW
