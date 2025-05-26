Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases Week Of Tuesday, May 27
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases Week Of Tuesday, May 27

Kingdom Of Heaven Directors Cut 3 Discs 4k UHD open
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 4k SteelBook
The Lord of the Rings - The Two Towers 4k Steelbook
The Alto Knights Blu-ray
Outlander - Season Seven Blu-ray
Outlander - Season Seven Blu-ray Collectors Edition
Yellowstone- Season 5 Part II Blu-ray
Scent of a Woman (1992) 4k UHD/BD

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital for the week of May 27, 2025! On 4k Blu-ray Ridley Scott’s Kingdom Of Heaven Director’s Cut (2005) has been remastered with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, arriving in a 3-disc edition from 20th Century Studios.
Oscar-winning drama Scent of a Woman (1992) has been restored from the original camera negatives and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is now available in a single-disc Limited Edition SteelBook (previously only available in a box set). And, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring single-movie edition from the same set (previously only available from Walmart) is now selling on Amazon.

On Blu-ray Disc, Outlander – Season Seven hits stores in Standard and Collector’s Editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The Alto Knights releases in a Blu-ray/Digital combo edition from Warner Bros. Pictures. And, Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 2 arrives on Blu-ray Disc from Paramount Home Media Distribution. See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon, Walmart, and other sellers.

Digital

4k Blu-ray

The Lord of the Rings The Two Towers 4k Steelbook
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) Theatrical & Extended SteelBook Amazon
  • Bang the Drum Slowly (1973) Cinématographe Amazon NEW!
  • Dirty Work (1998) Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome
  • Jade (1995) Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome
  • Hell of the Living Dead (1981) Severin Amazon
  • In My Skin “Dans ma Peau” (2002) Severin Amazon
  • Killer of Sheep (1977) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Kingdom of Heaven: Director’s Cut (2005) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW! 
  • Kingpin (1996) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!  
  • Last Tango in Paris (1972) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!
  • Let’s Scare Jesica to Death (1971) Slipcover in Original Pressing Vinegar Syndrome 
  • Naked Came the Stranger (1975) Slipcover in Original Pressing Vinegar Syndrome
  • Oliver (1968) Sony Pictures Amazon NEW!
  • Rats: Night of Terror (1984) Severin Amazon NEW!
  • Scent of a Woman (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW 
  • Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW 
  • Starman (1984) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • Suddenly in the Dark (1981) Limited Copies Deluxe Edition
  • The Dark Half (1993) Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome  
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) Theatrical & Extended SteelBook Amazon | Walmart HOT! 
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Extended & Theatrical SteelBook Now on Amazon NEW!
  • The Three Musketeers / The Four Musketeers – Two Films by Richard Lester 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • The Prosecutor (2024) Well Go USA Amazon NEW 
  • Wayne’s World 2 (1993) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

Blu-ray

Outlander - Season Seven Blu-ray Collectors Edition
Outlander – Season Seven Collector’s Edition Amazon
  • Killer of Sheep (1977) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • Kingdom of Heaven: Director’s Cut (2005) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW
  • Kingpin (1996) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW
  • Lean on Me (1989) Warne Archive Amazon NEW! 
  • Outlander – Season Seven Standard Edition Amazon NEW
  • Outlander – Season Seven Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW
  • Queer (2024) Amazon NEW
  • Scent of a Woman (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • Starman (1984) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • Steppenwolf (1974) Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
  • The Alto Knights (2025) Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
  • The Colors Within (2024) Blu-ray/DVD Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • The Colors Within (2024) Blu-ray/DVD SteelBook Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW
  • Three Comrades (1938) Warner Archive Amazon NEW
  • The Dangers in My Heart – Season One SteelBook Acorn Media Amazon NEW
  • The Day the Earth Blew Up (2024) Ketchup Entertainment Amazon NEW
  • The Three Musketeers / The Four Musketeers – Two Films by Richard Lester 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
  • The Woman in the Yard (2025) Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW
  • Wayne’s World 2 (1993) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
  • Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 2 w/Exclusive Featurettes Paramount Amazon | Walmart NEW

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

