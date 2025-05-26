New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases Week Of Tuesday, May 27

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital for the week of May 27, 2025! On 4k Blu-ray Ridley Scott’s Kingdom Of Heaven Director’s Cut (2005) has been remastered with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, arriving in a 3-disc edition from 20th Century Studios.

Oscar-winning drama Scent of a Woman (1992) has been restored from the original camera negatives and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is now available in a single-disc Limited Edition SteelBook (previously only available in a box set). And, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring single-movie edition from the same set (previously only available from Walmart) is now selling on Amazon.

On Blu-ray Disc, Outlander – Season Seven hits stores in Standard and Collector’s Editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The Alto Knights releases in a Blu-ray/Digital combo edition from Warner Bros. Pictures. And, Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 2 arrives on Blu-ray Disc from Paramount Home Media Distribution. See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon, Walmart, and other sellers.

Digital

The Prosecutor (2025) Prime Video NEW!

Prime Video The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025) Prime Video NEW!

Prime Video The Woman in the Yard (2025) Prime Video NEW!

4k Blu-ray

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) Theatrical & Extended SteelBook Amazon

Bang the Drum Slowly (1973) Cinématographe Amazon NEW!

Cinématographe Amazon Dirty Work (1998) Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome

Jade (1995) Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome

Hell of the Living Dead (1981) Severin Amazon

Severin Amazon In My Skin “Dans ma Peau” (2002) Severin Amazon

Severin Amazon Killer of Sheep (1977) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Kingdom of Heaven: Director’s Cut (2005) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!

3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Kingpin (1996) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Amazon Last Tango in Paris (1972) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Amazon Let’s Scare Jesica to Death (1971) Slipcover in Original Pressing Vinegar Syndrome

Naked Came the Stranger (1975) Slipcover in Original Pressing Vinegar Syndrome

Oliver (1968) Sony Pictures Amazon NEW!

Sony Pictures Amazon Rats: Night of Terror (1984) Severin Amazon NEW!

Severin Amazon Scent of a Woman (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon | Walmart Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon | Walmart Starman (1984) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart Suddenly in the Dark (1981) Limited Copies Deluxe Edition

The Dark Half (1993) Limited Copies Vinegar Syndrome

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) Theatrical & Extended SteelBook Amazon | Walmart HOT!

Theatrical & Extended SteelBook Amazon | Walmart The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Extended & Theatrical SteelBook Now on Amazon NEW!

Extended & Theatrical SteelBook Now on Amazon The Three Musketeers / The Four Musketeers – Two Films by Richard Lester 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Prosecutor (2024) Well Go USA Amazon NEW

Well Go USA Amazon Wayne’s World 2 (1993) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

Blu-ray

Outlander – Season Seven Collector’s Edition Amazon

Killer of Sheep (1977) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Kingdom of Heaven: Director’s Cut (2005) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW

3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Kingpin (1996) 4k UHD/BD Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Amazon Lean on Me (1989) Warne Archive Amazon NEW!

Warne Archive Amazon NEW! Outlander – Season Seven Standard Edition Amazon NEW

Standard Edition Amazon Outlander – Season Seven Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW

Collector’s Edition Amazon Queer (2024) Amazon NEW

Amazon Scent of a Woman (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon | Walmart Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon | Walmart Starman (1984) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon | Walmart Steppenwolf (1974) Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW

Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon The Alto Knights (2025) Warner Bros. Amazon NEW

Warner Bros. Amazon The Colors Within (2024) Blu-ray/DVD Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW

Blu-ray/DVD Shout! Amazon | Walmart The Colors Within (2024) Blu-ray/DVD SteelBook Shout! Amazon | Walmart NEW

Blu-ray/DVD SteelBook Shout! Amazon | Walmart Three Comrades (1938) Warner Archive Amazon NEW

Warner Archive Amazon The Dangers in My Heart – Season One SteelBook Acorn Media Amazon NEW

SteelBook Acorn Media Amazon The Day the Earth Blew Up (2024) Ketchup Entertainment Amazon NEW

Ketchup Entertainment Amazon The Three Musketeers / The Four Musketeers – Two Films by Richard Lester 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Woman in the Yard (2025) Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon NEW

Collector’s Edition Universal Amazon Wayne’s World 2 (1993) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 2 w/Exclusive Featurettes Paramount Amazon | Walmart NEW

