Ridley Scott’s Kingdom Of Heaven Director’s Cut Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos 

Ridley Scott’s Kingdom Of Heaven Director’s Cut (2005) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The 3-disc edition arriving May 27, 2025 from 20th Century Studios includes a new presentation of the film on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, plus a Bonus Disc with special features.

Kingdom Of Heaven: Director’s Cut 3-disc edition with Digital Copy is list priced $55.99 on Amazon.

4k Blu-ray

Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut

Introduction by Director Ridley Scott

Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan

2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers

The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)

Optional English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Blu-ray

Blu-ray Bonus Disc

The Path to Redemption

Sound Design Suite

Visual Effects Breakdowns

Press Junket Walkthrough

World Premieres

Special Shoot Gallery

Poster Explorations

Deleted & Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary

Orlando Bloom “The Adventure of a Lifetime”

Additional Featurettes and Much More

From visionary director Ridley Scott comes this 4K Ultra HD Director’s Cut of Kingdom of Heaven. This spectacular epic of courage, honor and adventure stars Orlando Bloom as Balian, a young Frenchman in medieval Jerusalem during the Crusades. Having lost everything, Balian finds redemption through a heroic fight — against overwhelming forces — to save his people and fulfill his destiny as a knight.

Kingdom Of Heaven: Director’s Cut (2005) Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon