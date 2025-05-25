Home4k Blu-rayRidley Scott's Kingdom Of Heaven Director's Cut Has Been Remastered In 4k...
Ridley Scott's Kingdom Of Heaven Director's Cut Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos 

Kingdom Of Heaven Directors Cut 3 Discs 4k UHD
Kingdom Of Heaven: Director’s Cut (2005) 4k UHD/BD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Ridley Scott’s Kingdom Of Heaven Director’s Cut (2005) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The 3-disc edition arriving May 27, 2025 from 20th Century Studios includes a new presentation of the film on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, plus a Bonus Disc with special features.

Kingdom Of Heaven: Director’s Cut 3-disc edition with Digital Copy is list priced $55.99 on Amazon.

4k Blu-ray

  • Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut
  • Introduction by Director Ridley Scott
  • Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan
  • 2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers
  • The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Blu-ray

  • Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut
  • Introduction by Director Ridley Scott
  • Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan
  • 2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers
  • The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)
  • English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Blu-ray Bonus Disc

  • The Path to Redemption
  • Sound Design Suite
  • Visual Effects Breakdowns
  • Press Junket Walkthrough
  • World Premieres
  • Special Shoot Gallery
  • Poster Explorations
  • Deleted & Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary
  • Orlando Bloom “The Adventure of a Lifetime”
  • Additional Featurettes and Much More

From visionary director Ridley Scott comes this 4K Ultra HD Director’s Cut of Kingdom of Heaven. This spectacular epic of courage, honor and adventure stars Orlando Bloom as Balian, a young Frenchman in medieval Jerusalem during the Crusades. Having lost everything, Balian finds redemption through a heroic fight — against overwhelming forces — to save his people and fulfill his destiny as a knight.

