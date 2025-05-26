Yellowstone: Season 5 Part 2 Is Now Available On Blu-ray Disc & DVD

Yellowstone: Season 5 Part II Blu-ray Disc Available at: Amazon | Walmart

Yellowstone: Season 5 Part 2 is now available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD (Release date May 27, 2025). The 3-disc sets from Paramount Home Media Distribution include all six episodes of Part 2 that aired on Paramount Network from November 17 through December 15, 2024.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Yellowstone are presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Bonus material includes ten featurettes, and three of those extras are exclusive to Blu-ray Disc. The new featurettes include “Redemption: A Season of Change,” “Moments in Time with Photographer Emerson Miller,” and “The Heartbeat of Yellowstone: Chief Joseph Ranch,” presenting never-before-seen bonus content and interviews.

Yellowstone: Season 5 Part 2 is available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD at Amazon and Walmart.

Bonus Features

“Redemption: A Season of Change” featurette (Exclusive to Blu-ray)

“Moments in Time with Photographer Emerson Miller” featurette (Exclusive to Blu-ray)

“The Heartbeat of Yellowstone: Chief Joseph Ranch” featurette (Exclusive to Blu-ray)

7 “Stories from the Bunkhouse” featurettes tied to each episode plus a Part 1 recap

A collectible set of prints by photographer Emerson Miller

Description

YELLOWSTONE chronicles the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.