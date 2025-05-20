Home4k Blu-rayScent of a Woman Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision...
Scent of a Woman Has Been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR + New Bonus Features

Scent of a Woman (1992) 4k UHD/BD
Scent of a Woman (1992) 4k UHD/BD

Oscar-winning drama Scent of a Woman (1992) has been restored from the original camera negatives and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber arrives on May 27, 2025.

The new presentations on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray include DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 stereo. English subtitles are provided on each disc.

The HD Blu-ray also includes new bonus material “One Last Tour Of The Battlefield: Directing Scent of a Woman,” and “Just Tango On: Editing Scent of a Woman.”

Scent of a Woman on 4k Blu-ray with a Blu-ray copy and new bonus material is priced $32.99 (List: $39.98) on Amazon.

4k Blu-ray Specs

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE CAMERA NEGATIVE, supervised by Director Martin Brest
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • Audio:
    • DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
    • DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo
  • Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Blu-ray Specs

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE CAMERA NEGATIVE, supervised by Director Martin Brest
  • One Last Tour Of The Battlefield: Directing Scent of a Woman – A retrospective interview with Director Martin Brest NEW
  • Just Tango On: Editing Scent of a Woman – An interview with Co-Editor Michael Tronick NEW
  • Audio:
    • DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
    • DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Stereo
  • Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Description: The legendary Al Pacino (The Godfather, Scarface) once again proves that he is one of cinema’s finest actors with his Academy Award®-winning* portrayal of Frank Slade, an overbearing retired Lieutenant Colonel. Slade, who is blind, hires young prep student Charlie Simms (Chris O’Donnell, NCIS: Los Angeles, Batman Forever) as his assistant, and the two very different men embark on a wild weekend trip that will change both of their lives forever.

Borderline Starring Samara Weaving Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD
