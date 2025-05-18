New 4k UHD, Blu-ray & Digital Movie Releases, Tuesday, May 20th

On Tuesday, May 20th Steven Soderbergh’s Presence (2024) arrives in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and DVD from Decal NEON. Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1 collects six iconic 70s films in 4k UHD for the first time in a 12-disc box set from Shout! Studios. A Knight’s Tale (2001) has been upgraded to 4k for the first time and arrives in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Two ‘Jason’ films release on 4k Blu-ray in Limited Editions from Arrow Video including Jason Goes To Hell (1993) and Jason X (2001). Law Abiding Citizen gets a new 4k release, this time in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Lionsgate. On HD Blu-ray, Doctor Who: The Savages, Date A Live V – The Complete Season, and The Amorous Adventures of Moll Flonders (1965) are among new titles this week. See more releases below with links to purchase from Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, May 20, 2025
Digital
- A Tooth Fairy Tale (2025) Prime Video NEW
- The Legend of Ochi (2025) expected Prime Video NEW
- Wolfs (2024) expected Prime Video NEW
4k UHD
- A Knight’s Tale (2001) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited SteelBook Sony Pictures Amazon NEW
- Batman Ninja (2018) Warner Bros. pending
- Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1 (1972-1975) 12-disc Set Shout! Amazon NEW
- Fade to Black (1980) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
- Girls Without Shame (1973) “Schoolgirl Hitchhikes” Indicator Amazon NEW
- Jason Goes To Hell (1993) 2 Cuts, 4k UHD/BD, Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Jason X (2001) 4k UHD/BD, Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Law Abiding Citizen (2009) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW
- Oliver! (1968) 4k UHD/BD Standard Edition Sony Amazon NEW
- Presence (2024) 4k Blu-ray Neon – Decal NEON Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Prophecy (1979) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Iron Rose (1973) Indicator Amazon NEW
- Withnail and I (1987) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
HD Blu-ray
- A Knight’s Tale (2001) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited SteelBook Sony Pictures Amazon NEW
- Batman Ninja (2018) Warner Bros. pending
- Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1 (1972-1975) 12-disc Set Shout! Amazon NEW
- Date A Live V – The Complete Season 2-disc edition Crunchyroll Amazon NEW
- Doctor Who: The Savages 3-disc Set BBC Amazon NEW
- How To Get Ahead In Advertising (1989) Criterion Amazon NEW
- Jason Goes To Hell (1993) 2 Cuts, 4k UHD/BD, Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Jason X (2001) 4k UHD/BD, Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Lady of the Law (1975) 88 Films Amazon NEW
- Law Abiding Citizen (2009) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW
- Oliver! (1968) 4k UHD/BD Standard Edition Sony Amazon NEW
- Presence (2024) Blu-ray Neon – Decal Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Prophecy (1979) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Amorous Adventures of Moll Flonders (1965) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Quiet Ones (2024) Magnolia 5/20/25 Amazon NEW
- Withnail and I (1987) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
