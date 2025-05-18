New 4k UHD, Blu-ray & Digital Movie Releases, Tuesday, May 20th

On Tuesday, May 20th Steven Soderbergh’s Presence (2024) arrives in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and DVD from Decal NEON. Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1 collects six iconic 70s films in 4k UHD for the first time in a 12-disc box set from Shout! Studios. A Knight’s Tale (2001) has been upgraded to 4k for the first time and arrives in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Two ‘Jason’ films release on 4k Blu-ray in Limited Editions from Arrow Video including Jason Goes To Hell (1993) and Jason X (2001). Law Abiding Citizen gets a new 4k release, this time in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Lionsgate. On HD Blu-ray, Doctor Who: The Savages, Date A Live V – The Complete Season, and The Amorous Adventures of Moll Flonders (1965) are among new titles this week. See more releases below with links to purchase from Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, May 20, 2025

Digital

A Tooth Fairy Tale (2025) Prime Video NEW

Prime Video The Legend of Ochi (2025) expected Prime Video NEW

expected Prime Video Wolfs (2024) expected Prime Video NEW

4k UHD

A Knight’s Tale (2001) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited SteelBook Sony Pictures Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited SteelBook Sony Pictures Amazon Batman Ninja (2018) Warner Bros. pending

Warner Bros. pending Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 1 (1972-1975) 12-disc Set Shout! Amazon NEW

12-disc Set Shout! Amazon Fade to Black (1980) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Girls Without Shame (1973) “Schoolgirl Hitchhikes” Indicator Amazon NEW

“Schoolgirl Hitchhikes” Indicator Amazon Jason Goes To Hell (1993) 2 Cuts, 4k UHD/BD, Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW

2 Cuts, 4k UHD/BD, Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Jason X (2001) 4k UHD/BD, Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD, Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Law Abiding Citizen (2009) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW

4k SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon Oliver! (1968) 4k UHD/BD Standard Edition Sony Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Standard Edition Sony Amazon Presence (2024) 4k Blu-ray Neon – Decal NEON Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k Blu-ray Neon – Decal NEON Amazon | Walmart Prophecy (1979) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Iron Rose (1973) Indicator Amazon NEW

Indicator Amazon Withnail and I (1987) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

HD Blu-ray

12-disc Set Shout! Amazon Date A Live V – The Complete Season 2-disc edition Crunchyroll Amazon NEW

2-disc edition Crunchyroll Amazon Doctor Who: The Savages 3-disc Set BBC Amazon NEW

3-disc Set BBC Amazon How To Get Ahead In Advertising (1989) Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD, Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Lady of the Law (1975) 88 Films Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Amorous Adventures of Moll Flonders (1965) Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

Kino Lorber Amazon The Quiet Ones (2024) Magnolia 5/20/25 Amazon NEW

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.