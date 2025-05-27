Outlander – Season 7 Is Now Available On Disc Including This Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

Outlander – Season Seven Blu-ray Collectors Edition Buy on Amazon

The seventh season of Outlander is now available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD including this limited Collector’s Edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The two Blu-ray editions, along with a DVD, hit stores on May 27, 2025.

Bonus features on the Collector’s Edition include 4 Outlander Untold Bonus Scenes, Deleted Scenes, and Blooper Reel. The Collector’s Edition includes a 24-page book and 8 Collector’s Cards. Digital Copies are also included via a redeemable code.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Outlander are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English and Parisian French in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, and French.

Outlander The Complete Seventh Season is priced $51.99 on Blu-ray, $51.99 (List: $59.99) in the Collector’s Edition Blu-ray, and $34.99 (List: $55.99 on DVD from Amazon.

Special Features

OUTLANDER Untolds: Enjoy all new OUTLANDER stories with these never-before-seen bonus scenes written and directed specifically for this exclusive home entertainment release.

Deleted Scenes: Don’t miss a moment of OUTLANDER Season 7 with this collection of 13 scenes previously left on the cutting-room floor.

Blooper Reel: Laugh along with the cast and crew with over 12 minutes of OUTLANDER gags!

Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

Outlander – Season Seven Blu-ray Collectors Edition

Standard Blu-ray

Outlander – The Complete Seventh Season Blu-ray

DVD

Outlander – The Complete Seventh Season DVD

The packaging and options of Outlander Season Seven follow the same editions offered with Outlander – The Complete Sixth Season released in 2022.