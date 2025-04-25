The Alto Knights Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Alto Knights (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Warner Bros. Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Alto Knights premiered in theaters on March 21, 2025 and is releasing soon on disc and digital. The movie first arrived in Digital formats including 4k UHD on April 11, 2025.

Disc formats including Blu-ray and DVD arrive on May 27, 2025. The Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners.

On Blu-ray Disc, The Alto Knights is presented in 1080p with Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

In Digital 4k UHD, The Alto Knights is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Alto Knights is priced $22.95 (Blu-ray) and $24.99 (Digital) from Amazon.

Logline: Two of New York City’s most notorious organized crime bosses vie for control of the city’s streets. Once best friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals set them on a deadly collision course.

