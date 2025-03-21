Outlander Season 7 Is Releasing In A Collector’s Edition + Blu-ray & DVD

Outlander – Season Seven Blu-ray Collectors Edition Buy on Amazon

The seventh season of Starz’s hit series Outlander is releasing on Blu-ray Disc in standard and Collector’s Editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The two Blu-ray editions, along with a DVD, arrive on May 27, 2025.

Bonus features include 4 Outlander Untold Bonus Scenes, Deleted Scenes, and Blooper Reel. The Collector’s Edition includes a 24-page book and 8 Collector’s Cards. Digital Copies are also included via a redeemable code.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Outlander are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English and Parisian French in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, and French.

Special Features

OUTLANDER Untolds: Enjoy all new OUTLANDER stories with these never-before-seen bonus scenes written and directed specifically for this exclusive home entertainment release.

Deleted Scenes: Don’t miss a moment of OUTLANDER Season 7 with this collection of 13 scenes previously left on the cutting-room floor.

Blooper Reel: Laugh along with the cast and crew with over 12 minutes of OUTLANDER gags!

Outlander The Complete Seventh Season is priced $49.99 (Blu-ray), $67.99 (Collector’s Edition) and $55.99 (DVD) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The packaging and options of Outlander Season Seven follow the same editions offered with Outlander – The Complete Sixth Season released in 2022.

Standard Blu-ray

Outlander – The Complete Seventh Season Blu-ray Buy on Amazon