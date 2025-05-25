The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring & The Two Towers Are Now Available In 4k SteelBook Editions

he Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers are now available on single-movie 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook editions (the movies were previously released in a SteelBook box set from Best Buy).

The 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers are priced $28.99 (List: $34.99) on Amazon.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is expected be released in the coming weeks to complete The Lord of the Rings Trilogy in these Limited Edition SteelBooks.