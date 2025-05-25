Home4k Blu-rayThe Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring & The...
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring & The Two Towers Are Now Available In 4k SteelBook Editions

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 4k SteelBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 4k SteelBook

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers are now available on single-movie 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook editions (the movies were previously released in a SteelBook box set from Best Buy).

The 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers are priced $28.99 (List: $34.99) on Amazon.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is expected be released in the coming weeks to complete The Lord of the Rings Trilogy in these Limited Edition SteelBooks.

The Lord of the Rings - The Two Towers 4k Steelbook
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 4k SteelBook
Ridley Scott’s Kingdom Of Heaven Director’s Cut Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos 
