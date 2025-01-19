Kill Bill 4k, Sonic 3, The Substance, Venom The Last Dance, & More Blu-ray, 4k/Blu-ray & Digital Releases

It’s a great week for physical media, especially 4k Blu-ray! This week four Quentin Tarantino films arrive including Kill Bill Vol. 1, Kill Bill Vol. 2, and Jackie Brown on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. Venom: The Last Dance arrives on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc from Sony Pictures, as well as a 3-Movie Collection with Collectible Figure.

From Kino Lorber you can pick up Murder by Decree (1979), Reindeer Games (2000), and April Fools Day (1986). Also arriving on 4k Blu-ray this week The Cell (2000) from Arrow Video, The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) from Shout!, The Substance from Mubi, The Grifters (1990) from Criterion, Heretic (2024) from A24, and Smile 2 (2024) from Paramount.

On HD Blu-ray, you can pick up Azrael (2024) from Shudder, Here (2024) from Sony Pictures, Heretic (2024) from A24, The Substance from Mubi, The Grifters (1990) from Criterion, Smile 2 (2024) from Paramount, The Return (2024) Bleecker Street, The Cell (2000) from Arrow Video, Love & Crime (1969) from 88 Films, and John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) from Shout! Studios.

And, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is expected to premiere in digital this week.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Jan. 21, 2025

Digital

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) Prime Video

4k Blu-ray

April Fools Day (1986) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Heretic (2024) A24 Exclusive !

A24 Exclusive ! Jackie Brown (1997) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW Jackie Brown (1997) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW

4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios Amazon | Walmart NEW Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW

4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW

4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW Murder by Decree (1979) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW Reindeer Games (2000) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW Reservoir Dogs (1992) 4k SteelBook Reprint “Mr. Pink” Lionsgate Limited

4k SteelBook Reprint “Mr. Pink” Lionsgate Limited Smile 2 (2024) Paramount Amazon NEW

Paramount Amazon NEW Smile 2 (2024) 4k SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW

4k SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW The Cell (2000) Arrow Video Amazon NEW

Arrow Video Amazon NEW The Grifters (1990) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Amazon NEW

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Amazon NEW The Substance (2024) 4k UHD Mubi Amazon | Walmart NEW

4k UHD Mubi Amazon | Walmart NEW Venom: The Last Dance (2024) Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart NEW

(2024) Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart NEW Venom: The Last Dance (2024) 4k SteelBook Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart

(2024) 4k SteelBook Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart Venom: The Last Dance (2024) 3-Movie Limited Edition with Collectible Action Figure Amazon

Blu-ray (also see UHD/BD combos above)

Azrael (2024) Shudder Amazon

Shudder Amazon Elevation (2024) Vertical Ent. Amazon

Vertical Ent. Amazon Here (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Sony Pictures Amazon

Blu-ray/Digital Sony Pictures Amazon Heretic (2024) A24 Amazon

A24 Amazon Jackie Brown (1997) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart Love & Crime (1969) 88 Films Amazon NEW

88 Films Amazon NEW Murder by Decree (1979) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Reindeer Games (2000) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Smile 2 (2024) Paramount Amazon

Paramount Amazon The Cell (2000) Arrow Video Amazon

Arrow Video Amazon The Grifters (1990) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Amazon

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Amazon The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) 2-disc Edition Shout! Studios Amazon

2-disc Edition Shout! Studios Amazon The Return (2024) Bleecker Street Amazon

Bleecker Street Amazon The Substance (2024) Mubi Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart

Mubi Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart Vampires (1998) “John Carpenter’s” 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios Amazon | Walmart

“John Carpenter’s” 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios Amazon | Walmart Venom: The Last Dance (2024) Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart

(2024) Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart Venom 3-Movie Collection Blu-ray/Digital Amazon

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.