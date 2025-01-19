Kill Bill 4k, Sonic 3, The Substance, Venom The Last Dance, & More Blu-ray, 4k/Blu-ray & Digital Releases

It’s a great week for physical media, especially 4k Blu-ray! This week four Quentin Tarantino films arrive including Kill Bill Vol. 1, Kill Bill Vol. 2, and Jackie Brown on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. Venom: The Last Dance arrives on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc from Sony Pictures, as well as a 3-Movie Collection with Collectible Figure.
From Kino Lorber you can pick up Murder by Decree (1979), Reindeer Games (2000), and April Fools Day (1986). Also arriving on 4k Blu-ray this week The Cell (2000) from Arrow Video, The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) from Shout!, The Substance from Mubi, The Grifters (1990) from Criterion, Heretic (2024) from A24, and Smile 2 (2024) from Paramount.
On HD Blu-ray, you can pick up Azrael (2024) from Shudder, Here (2024) from Sony Pictures, Heretic (2024) from A24, The Substance from Mubi, The Grifters (1990) from Criterion, Smile 2 (2024) from Paramount, The Return (2024) Bleecker Street, The Cell (2000) from Arrow Video, Love & Crime (1969) from 88 Films, and John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) from Shout! Studios.
And, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is expected to premiere in digital this week.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Jan. 21, 2025
Digital
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) Prime Video
4k Blu-ray
- April Fools Day (1986) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
- Heretic (2024) A24 Exclusive !
- Jackie Brown (1997) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Jackie Brown (1997) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW
- John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW
- Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW
- Murder by Decree (1979) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Reindeer Games (2000) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Reservoir Dogs (1992) 4k SteelBook Reprint “Mr. Pink” Lionsgate Limited
- Smile 2 (2024) Paramount Amazon NEW
- Smile 2 (2024) 4k SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW
- The Cell (2000) Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- The Grifters (1990) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Amazon NEW
- The Substance (2024) 4k UHD Mubi Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Venom: The Last Dance (2024) Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Venom: The Last Dance (2024) 4k SteelBook Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart
- Venom: The Last Dance (2024) 3-Movie Limited Edition with Collectible Action Figure Amazon
Blu-ray (also see UHD/BD combos above)
- Azrael (2024) Shudder Amazon
- Elevation (2024) Vertical Ent. Amazon
- Here (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Sony Pictures Amazon
- Heretic (2024) A24 Amazon
- Love & Crime (1969) 88 Films Amazon NEW
- Smile 2 (2024) Paramount Amazon
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) 2-disc Edition Shout! Studios Amazon
- The Return (2024) Bleecker Street Amazon
- The Substance (2024) Mubi Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart
- Venom: The Last Dance (2024) Sony Pictures Amazon | Walmart
- Venom 3-Movie Collection Blu-ray/Digital Amazon
