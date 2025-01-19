Twin Peaks: The Television Collection on Blu-ray Includes 47 Episodes + Special Features

Twin Peaks: The Television Collection 16-disc Blu-ray set Amazon | Walmart

Twin Peaks: The Television Collection presents all TV episodes on HD Blu-ray from the David Lynch series that aired on ABC (1990-1991) and Showtime (2017). The 16-disc edition includes 29 episodes from the original two seasons and 18 parts from the “Limited Event Series” for a total of 47 episodes.

Product Features

All 29 episodes of the original groundbreaking seasons

All 18 parts of the “Limited Event Series” —the return to Twin Peaks — that captivated audiences 25 years later, written by the series co-creators and entirely directed by David Lynch.

A wealth of intriguing, behind-the-scenes special features.

So grab a cup of coffee, a slice of cherry pie, and experience the legendary mystery… again and again!

Twin Peaks: The Television Collection on Blu-ray Disc is priced $55.72 on Amazon $80.88 at Walmart.

