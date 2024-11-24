Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown Is Releasing In 4k UHD

Home4k Blu-rayQuentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown Is Releasing In 4k UHD
Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown (1997) is releasing in 4k for the first time in a 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition from Lionsgate. Along with a 4k disc, the edition includes a Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k where available).

Details and disc specs to be confirmed. Pre-orders are pending.

Jackie Brown on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Code arrives on Jan. 21, 2024.

Lionsgate also announced the release on Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 on 4k Blu-ray for the first time on January 17, 2025. The distributor previously packaged Reservoir Dogs (1992) on 4k Blu-ray.

Logline: A flight attendant with a criminal past gets nabbed by the ATF for smuggling. Under pressure to become an informant against the illegal arms dealer she works for, she must find a way to secure her future without getting killed.

Description: When flight attendant Jackie Brown (Pam Grier) is busted smuggling money for her arms dealer boss, Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson), agent Ray Nicolette (Michael Keaton) and detective Mark Dargus (Michael Bowen) want her help to bring down Robbie. Facing jail time for her silence or death for her cooperation, Brown decides instead to double-cross both parties and make off with the smuggled money. Meanwhile, she enlists the help of bondsman Max Cherry (Robert Forster), a man who loves her.

