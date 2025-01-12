New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Jan. 14

New this week on 4k Blu-ray you can pick up Chinatown in a new standard edition from Paramount, Inglorious Basterds in a 2-disc limited edition from Arrow Video, Once Upon a Time in the West in a standard edition from Paramount, Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling from Criterion, and Snowpiercer in an Amazon Exclusive SteelBook.
On Blu-ray Disc, new arrivals include Icons Unearthed: Marvel from Mill Creek, My Name is Alfred Hitchcock (2022) Cohen Media Group, Shaw Bros. Classics, Vol. 5 from Shout! Studios, The Spiral Road (1962) from Kino Lorber, and Romance & Cigarettes from MGM.
In Digital 4k UHD, early home media releases include Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Queer starring Daniel Craig. See more new releases this week with links to purchase from Amazon and Walmart.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Jan. 14, 2025
Digital
- Kraven the Hunter (2024) 4k UHD/HDR Prime Video
- Queer (2024) 4k UHD/HDR Prime Video
- Bloody Axe Wound (2024) 4k UHD Prime Video
- Man with No Past (2025) Prime Video
- Spring Breakthrough (2024) Prime Video
- Trigger Happy (2025) Prime Video
4k Blu-ray
- Chinatown (1974) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon
- Incubus (1966) Limited Edition Arrow Amazon | Walmart
- Inglorious Basterds (2009) 2-disc Limited Edition Arrow Amazon
- Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling (1986) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Amazon
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1964) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon
- Rumpelstiltskin (1995) Deluxe Edition Terror Vision
- Snowpiercer (2013) Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook Amazon
- The Mother and the Whore (1973) 2-disc edition Criterion Amazon
Blu-ray
- Chinatown (1974) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon
- Full Moon in Blue Water (1988) MGM Amazon
- Icons Unearthed: Marvel (2023) Mill Creek Amazon
- Inglorious Basterds (2009) Limited Edition Arrow Amazon
- Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling (1986) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Amazon
- My Name is Alfred Hitchcock (2022) Cohen Media Group Amazon
- Naruto Shippuden: Set 5 (Season 5) 4 discs Viz Media Amazon
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1964) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon
- Romance & Cigarettes (2005) MGM Amazon
- Shaw Bros. Classics, Vol. 5 Blu-ray 11-disc collection Shout! Studios Amazon
- Snowpiercer (2013) Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook Amazon
- Sometimes I Think About Dying (2023) Oscilloscope Amazon
- The Mother and the Whore (1973) 2-disc edition Criterion Amazon
- The Spiral Road (1962) Kino Lorber Amazon
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.