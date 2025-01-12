New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Jan. 14

New this week on 4k Blu-ray you can pick up Chinatown in a new standard edition from Paramount, Inglorious Basterds in a 2-disc limited edition from Arrow Video, Once Upon a Time in the West in a standard edition from Paramount, Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling from Criterion, and Snowpiercer in an Amazon Exclusive SteelBook.

On Blu-ray Disc, new arrivals include Icons Unearthed: Marvel from Mill Creek, My Name is Alfred Hitchcock (2022) Cohen Media Group, Shaw Bros. Classics, Vol. 5 from Shout! Studios, The Spiral Road (1962) from Kino Lorber, and Romance & Cigarettes from MGM.

In Digital 4k UHD, early home media releases include Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Queer starring Daniel Craig. See more new releases this week with links to purchase from Amazon and Walmart.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Jan. 14, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

Chinatown (1974) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon

Standard Edition Paramount Amazon Incubus (1966) Limited Edition Arrow Amazon | Walmart

Limited Edition Arrow Amazon | Walmart Inglorious Basterds (2009) 2-disc Limited Edition Arrow Amazon

2-disc Limited Edition Arrow Amazon Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling (1986) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Amazon

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Amazon Once Upon a Time in the West (1964) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon

Standard Edition Paramount Amazon Rumpelstiltskin (1995) Deluxe Edition Terror Vision

Snowpiercer (2013) Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook Amazon

Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook Amazon The Mother and the Whore (1973) 2-disc edition Criterion Amazon

Blu-ray

Chinatown (1974) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon

Standard Edition Paramount Amazon Full Moon in Blue Water (1988) MGM Amazon

Icons Unearthed: Marvel (2023) Mill Creek Amazon

Mill Creek Amazon Inglorious Basterds (2009) Limited Edition Arrow Amazon

Limited Edition Arrow Amazon Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling (1986) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Amazon

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Amazon My Name is Alfred Hitchcock (2022) Cohen Media Group Amazon

Cohen Media Group Amazon Naruto Shippuden: Set 5 (Season 5) 4 discs Viz Media Amazon

4 discs Viz Media Amazon Once Upon a Time in the West (1964) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon

Standard Edition Paramount Amazon Romance & Cigarettes (2005) MGM Amazon

MGM Amazon Shaw Bros. Classics, Vol. 5 Blu-ray 11-disc collection Shout! Studios Amazon

Blu-ray 11-disc collection Shout! Studios Amazon Snowpiercer (2013) Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook Amazon

Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook Amazon Sometimes I Think About Dying (2023) Oscilloscope Amazon

Oscilloscope Amazon The Mother and the Whore (1973) 2-disc edition Criterion Amazon

2-disc edition Criterion Amazon The Spiral Road (1962) Kino Lorber Amazon

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.