New 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Jan. 14

Shaw Brothers Classics- Volume Five Blu-ray
Snowpiercer 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
Chinatown 4k UHD standard
Naruto Shippuden Set 5 Blu-ray
Kraven the Hunter digital poster
Once Upon a Time in the West 4k UHD standard edition
Incubus 4k UHD
Jo Jo Dancer Your Life is Calling (1986) 4k UHD

New this week on 4k Blu-ray you can pick up Chinatown in a new standard edition from Paramount, Inglorious Basterds in a 2-disc limited edition from Arrow Video, Once Upon a Time in the West in a standard edition from Paramount, Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling from Criterion, and Snowpiercer in an Amazon Exclusive SteelBook.

On Blu-ray Disc, new arrivals include Icons Unearthed: Marvel from Mill Creek, My Name is Alfred Hitchcock (2022) Cohen Media Group, Shaw Bros. Classics, Vol. 5 from Shout! Studios, The Spiral Road (1962) from Kino Lorber, and Romance & Cigarettes from MGM.

In Digital 4k UHD, early home media releases include Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Queer starring Daniel Craig. See more new releases this week with links to purchase from Amazon and Walmart.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Jan. 14, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

  • Chinatown (1974) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon
  • Incubus (1966) Limited Edition Arrow Amazon | Walmart
  • Inglorious Basterds (2009) 2-disc Limited Edition Arrow Amazon
  • Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling (1986) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Amazon
  • Once Upon a Time in the West (1964) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon
  • Rumpelstiltskin (1995) Deluxe Edition Terror Vision
  • Snowpiercer (2013) Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook Amazon
  • The Mother and the Whore (1973) 2-disc edition Criterion Amazon

Blu-ray

  • Chinatown (1974) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon 
  • Full Moon in Blue Water (1988) MGM Amazon
  • Icons Unearthed: Marvel (2023) Mill Creek Amazon
  • Inglorious Basterds (2009) Limited Edition Arrow Amazon 
  • Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling (1986) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Amazon 
  • My Name is Alfred Hitchcock (2022) Cohen Media Group Amazon
  • Naruto Shippuden: Set 5 (Season 5) 4 discs Viz Media Amazon
  • Once Upon a Time in the West (1964) Standard Edition Paramount Amazon
  • Romance & Cigarettes (2005) MGM Amazon
  • Shaw Bros. Classics, Vol. 5 Blu-ray 11-disc collection Shout! Studios Amazon
  • Snowpiercer (2013) Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook Amazon 
  • Sometimes I Think About Dying (2023) Oscilloscope Amazon
  • The Mother and the Whore (1973) 2-disc edition Criterion Amazon
  • The Spiral Road (1962) Kino Lorber Amazon

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

HD Report
HD Report
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

