Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 Are Finally Releasing In 4k UHD

Quentin Tarantino’s seminal film dilogy Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) and Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004) will finally get released in 4k. Lionsgate Home Entertainment revealed preparation of 4k Blu-ray physical media editions of the two films, both dated for January 17, 2025.

The studio/distributor also announced a release date for Jackie Brown (1997) on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, scheduled to arrive on January 25, 2025.

Pre-orders and disc specs are pending.

Lionsgate previously released Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs (1992) on 4k Blu-ray, while Paramount Pictures bowed Pulp Fiction (1994), Universal handled Inglourious Basterds (2009), and Sony distributed the director’s latest film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

As of this post, Death Proof (2007), Django Unchained (2012), and The Hateful Eight (2015) remain the only Tarantino-directed films not dated for a 4k release, either on disc or digital.