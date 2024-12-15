Venom 3-Movie Limited Edition Includes Collectible Action Figure

Venom: 3-Movie Limited Edition with Collectible Action Figure Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures (via Studio Distribution Services) has packaged a Venom 3-movie Limited Edition for release on January 21, 2025. The collectible edition arrives day and date with Venom: The Last Dance (2024), and includes the premiere film Venom (2018) and sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) all on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray.

The Limited Edition features a collectible action Figure of Venom with swappable symbiote arms, housed in the front corner of the box set behind clear plastic. The 6-disc edition packs 3 UHD BDs, 3 BDs, and a Digital Code to redeem via Movies Anywhere partners.

Venom 3-Movie Limited Edition carries an MSRP of $129.99. Now on sale for $95.43 from Amazon.

Venom (2018)

A failed reporter is bonded to an alien entity, one of many symbiotes who have invaded Earth. But the being takes a liking to Earth and decides to protect it.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Eddie Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

Venom: The Last Dance (2024)

Eddie Brock and Venom must make a devastating decision as they’re pursued by a mysterious military man and alien monsters from Venom’s home world.