Home4k Blu-rayVenom 3-Movie Limited Edition Includes Collectible Action Figure
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDNews

Venom 3-Movie Limited Edition Includes Collectible Action Figure

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Venom 3-Movie Collection open
Venom: 3-Movie Limited Edition with Collectible Action Figure Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures (via Studio Distribution Services) has packaged a Venom 3-movie Limited Edition for release on January 21, 2025. The collectible edition arrives day and date with Venom: The Last Dance (2024), and includes the premiere film Venom (2018) and sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) all on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray.

The Limited Edition features a collectible action Figure of Venom with swappable symbiote arms, housed in the front corner of the box set behind clear plastic. The 6-disc edition packs 3 UHD BDs, 3 BDs, and a Digital Code to redeem via Movies Anywhere partners.

Venom 3-Movie Limited Edition carries an MSRP of $129.99. Now on sale for $95.43 from Amazon.

Venom 3-Movie Collection angle
Venom: 3-Movie Limited Edition with Collectible Action Figure Buy on Amazon

Venom (2018)

A failed reporter is bonded to an alien entity, one of many symbiotes who have invaded Earth. But the being takes a liking to Earth and decides to protect it.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Eddie Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

Venom: The Last Dance (2024)

Eddie Brock and Venom must make a devastating decision as they’re pursued by a mysterious military man and alien monsters from Venom’s home world.

Previous article
Venom: The Last Dance Release Dates On 4k UHD (+ SteelBook), Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Wicked Limited Edition

Wicked Exclusive Limited Edition Giftset

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Venom-The Last Dance 4k UHD SteelBook

Venom: The Last Dance Release Dates On 4k UHD (+ SteelBook),...

HD Report - 0
It Ends With Us HD movie still

It Ends With Us is now streaming on Netflix (In 4k...

HD Report - 0
Immaculate 4k UHD

Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney Gets New Bonus Features On 4k UHD...

HD Report - 0