Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Is Up For Pre-order on 4k, Blu-ray, Digital, DVD + Limited Edition SteelBook 

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Paramount Pictures’ Sonic The Hedgehog 3 premiered in US theaters on December 10, 2024, and will soon be available on disc and digital for viewing at home. The film is expected to release in digital formats on January 21, followed by physical media in February 2025.

The film can be pre-ordered on 4k Blu-ray, DVD, Digital, plus a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. For those looking for a Blu-ray edition, Paramount is including an HD presentation in the 4k Blu-ray combos, as each Ultra HD Blu-ray combo includes a 4k disc, HD disc, and Digital Code.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is priced $24.99 (DVD), $34.99 (4k Blu-ray), $43.49 (4k SteelBook), and $24.99 (Digital). Pre-order on Amazon or Walmart.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024) Digital Buy/Rent Amazon

Logline: Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

