Inside Out 2, Horizon: An American Saga Chap. 1, Batman 10-Film 4k Collection, & More Releases This Week

New this week on 4k Blu-ray you can pick up the Batman 10-Film 85th Anniversary Collection from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment with a 24-page commemorative booklet and Digital Copies. Inside Out 2 from Disney/Buena Vista is available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 arrives on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Knuckles – Season One hits stores in physical media editions including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition SteelBook. And, AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Season 1) has been compiled in 2-disc Blu-ray (SteelBook) and DVD editions. See more Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and other retailers.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Sept. 10, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Digital HD/UHD

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and Digital releases.

Shawscope: Volume Three Features 14-Movies On Blu-ray + Special Features & Music CD
