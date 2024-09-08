Inside Out 2, Horizon: An American Saga Chap. 1, Batman 10-Film 4k Collection, & More Releases This Week

New this week on 4k Blu-ray you can pick up the Batman 10-Film 85th Anniversary Collection from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment with a 24-page commemorative booklet and Digital Copies. Inside Out 2 from Disney/Buena Vista is available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 arrives on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Knuckles – Season One hits stores in physical media editions including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition SteelBook. And, AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Season 1) has been compiled in 2-disc Blu-ray (SteelBook) and DVD editions. See more Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and other retailers.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Sept. 10, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- All of Us Strangers (2023) Criterion Collection
- Batman 10-Film 85th Anniversary Collection Warner Bros.
- Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (2024) Warner Bros.
- Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (2024) Walmart SteelBook
- Inside Out 2 (2024) 4k SteelBook
- Kill (2024) Lionsgate
- Kill (2024) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
- Knuckles (2024) 4k Blu-ray Paramount
- Knuckles (2024) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Paramount
- Late Night With the Devil (2023) RLJ
- Richard Pryor: Live On the Sunset Strip (1982) Sony
- The Antichrist (1974) Kino Lorber
- The Stepfather (1987) Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- The Strangers (2008) Shout! Studios
- Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996) Special Edition
- Wind River (2017) Walmart Exclusive SteelBook
- Zoltan, Hound of Dracula (1977) Kino Cult
Blu-ray
- Inside Out 2 (2024) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
- Knuckles (2024) Paramount
- Knuckles (2024) SteelBook Paramount
- Late Night With the Devil (2023) SteelBook
- Super Friends: The Complete Series Warner Bros.
- Ted: Season One Universal
- The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – Season 1 SteelBook
- Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996) Standard Special Edition
- Wind River (2017) Walmart Exclusive SteelBook
Digital HD/UHD
- Rob Peace (2024)
- A Lifelong Love (2023)
- Blind Date Book Club (2024)
- Creeping Death (2024)
- Kung Fu Games (2024)
- Robot Dreams (2024)
- The Nana Project (2024)
