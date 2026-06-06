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Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 Is Now Streaming On Prime Video

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Horizon- An American Saga Chapter 1 movie still
Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 Streaming on Prime Video

Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is now streaming on Prime Video free for members. Plus, the movie plays in 4k Ultra HD with High Dynamic Range color on supporting TVs and screens!

Description: In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures’ iconic Westerns, Horizon: An American Saga explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won— and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Kevin Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is also available on 4k Blu-ray Disc, offering higher bitrates than streaming and with Dolby Atmos audio.

Horizon- An American Saga Chapter 1 4k Blu-ray
Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Horizon- An American Saga Chapter 1 Blu-ray
Horizon- An American Saga Chapter 1 Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
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