Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 Pre-orders & Details On 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 just released in US theaters on June 28, 2024 and is already up for pre-order on disc and digital. The film will arrive later this summer in Digital 4k UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, plus a Walmart Exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook (release dates pending).

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, the movie is presented in 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack to Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is offered in Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k UHD (where available). Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include Kevin Costner’s Journey West, American Dream, and The Saga Continues.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is priced $28.15 (List: $49.99) on Blu-ray, $27.99 (List: $39.99) on Blu-ray, and $24.99 (Digital) from Amazon.

An exclusive 2-disc edition of Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 will release on 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging from Walmart.

Logline: Chronicles a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west.

Description: In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures’ iconic Westerns, Horizon: An American Saga explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won— and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Kevin Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.