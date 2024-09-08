The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Releasing On Blu-ray (SteelBook) & DVD

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – S1 Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Season 1) is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The physical media formats arrive on September 10, 2024, and feature a Limited Edition SteelBook with the season on Blu-ray Disc.

The Limited Edition SteelBook includes a collectible CRM patch along with the two HD (1080p) Blu-ray Discs in collectible packaging.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Season 1) consists of six episodes that premiered on February 25, 2024, in broadcast format on AMC and streaming on AMC+.

Season 1 Episodes

“Years” “Gone” “Bye” “What We” “Become” “The Last Time”

AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on Blu-ray is priced $26.99 (List: $49.99) and DVD $20.99 (List: $34.99) on Amazon.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – S1 Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – S1 Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – Season One DVD Buy on Amazon

Description: “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” is a post-apocalyptic horror drama television miniseries created by Scott M. Gimple, Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln for AMC. The show is set after the conclusion of the original “The Walking Dead” series, with Lincoln, Gurira and Pollyanna McIntosh reprising their roles as Rick Grimes, Michonne, and Jadis, respectively. The series is the sixth spin-off and overall seventh television series in “The Walking Dead” franchise.

Article updated. Original publish date July 10, 2024.