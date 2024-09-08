HomeBlu-ray DiscSuper Friends: The Complete Series Remastered In 16-Disc Blu-ray Set
Super Friends: The Complete Series Remastered In 16-Disc Blu-ray Set

Super Friends- The Complete Series Blu-ray
Super Friends: The Complete Series Collection Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. Super Friends: The Complete Series collects all nine seasons of the Warner Bros. series that ran from 1973-1985. In this collection, the classic animated show is presented in 1080p (HD) on Blu-ray Disc for the first time.

The 16-disc collection with a run time of 3,142 minutes contains all 93 episodes remastered in high definition at 1.33:1 aspect ratio.

Super Friends: The Complete Series arrives Sept. 10, 2024, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment with a list price of $119.99. Buy on Amazon

Description: Description: The greatest of the DC superheroes work together to uphold the good with the help of some young proteges. Produced by Hanna-Barbera, Super Friends is an animated TV series, featuring the Justice League of America, that ran from 1973 to 1985 on ABC as part the Saturday morning cartoon lineup.

Inside Out 2, Horizon: An American Saga Chap. 1, Batman 10-Film 4k Collection, & More Releases This Week
