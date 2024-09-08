Super Friends: The Complete Series Remastered In 16-Disc Blu-ray Set

Super Friends: The Complete Series Collection Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. Super Friends: The Complete Series collects all nine seasons of the Warner Bros. series that ran from 1973-1985. In this collection, the classic animated show is presented in 1080p (HD) on Blu-ray Disc for the first time.

The 16-disc collection with a run time of 3,142 minutes contains all 93 episodes remastered in high definition at 1.33:1 aspect ratio.

Super Friends: The Complete Series arrives Sept. 10, 2024, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment with a list price of $119.99.

Description: Description: The greatest of the DC superheroes work together to uphold the good with the help of some young proteges. Produced by Hanna-Barbera, Super Friends is an animated TV series, featuring the Justice League of America, that ran from 1973 to 1985 on ABC as part the Saturday morning cartoon lineup.