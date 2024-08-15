Inside Out 2 Release Dates On Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

inside Out 2 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Inside Out 2 premiered in US theaters on June 14, 2024, and is releasing soon on disc and digital. The film first arrives in digital for streaming/download on August 20, followed by 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on Sept. 10, 2024.

The physical media releases include a Limited Edition SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (via redeemable code on Movies Anywhere).

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Inside Out 2 is presented in 3840 x 2160 resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The color depth is expanded with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

On Blu-ray and in Digital HD, Inside Out 2 is presented in 1920 x 1080 resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 channels (Blu-ray) or Dolby 5.1 (Digital). Subtitles are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish

Special Features

New Emotions – Join cast and crew as they talk about creating Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui and Envy.

Unlocking The Vault – Explore the inspiration for Riley's repressed memories.

– Explore the inspiration for Riley’s repressed memories. Deleted Scenes

Purchase

The Inside Out 2 Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $65.99 at Amazon (with Pre-order Price Guarantee) and $34.96 at Walmart, while the Blu-ray version is priced $40.99 (with Pre-order Price Guarantee).

The early digital premiere of Inside Out 2 is priced $29.99 at Amazon and other services.

4k SteelBook

inside Out 2 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Blu-ray Disc

Inside Out 2 (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Digital Streaming/Download

Inside Out 2 (2024) Digital Premiere Buy on Amazon

DVD (Coming Soon)

Logline: A sequel that features Riley entering puberty and experiencing brand new, more complex emotions as a result. As Riley tries to adapt to her teenage years, her old emotions try to adapt to the possibility of being replaced.