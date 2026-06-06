Michael Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming Digital

Michael (2026) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

We’ve got the release dates for Michael (2026) on disc and digital! The movie will first arrive for download/streaming in digital formats on June 9, 2026.

Disc editions, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on July 14, 2026. 2-disc/digital editions include standard plastic case, Amazon Exclusive SteelBook, and Walmart Exclusive SteelBook. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy.

On disc, Michael is priced $29.96 on 4k Blu-ray, $34.99 on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook case, $22.96 on Blu-ray, and $19.96 on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Michael is digital is priced $24.99 (purchase) or $19.99 (rent). Prime Video

Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook

Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook

Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital

Michael (2026) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray/Digital

Michael (2026) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

DVD

Michael (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon

Michael is distributed by Lionsgate Films (United States) and Universal Pictures (International). The movie premiered in US theaters on April 24, 2026 has earned $440M at the worldwide box office.

Description: MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The story recounts Michael’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the Jackson 5 to becoming the biggest entertainer in the world.



