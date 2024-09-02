Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Movie Releases, Sept. 3, 2024
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeatured

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Movie Releases, Sept. 3, 2024

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Repo Man (1984) 4k Blu-ray Criterion Collection
A League Of Their Own 1992 4k UHD
The Amityville Horror 2005 4k UHD Blu-ray Shout
Creepshow 1982 - Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook
Winnie the Pooh- Blood and Honey 2023 Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbook
Belgravia- The Next Chapter 2024 Blu-ray
Three Little Words 1950 Blu-ray Warner Archive
The Boy 2016 4k UHD Blu-ray

Let’s start with new 4k Blu-rays we want to highlight this week. Cult classic Repo Man (1984) hits stores in a 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection. A League Of Their Own (1992) releases as a standalone 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition from Sony Pictures. From Paramount, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007) arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time and includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy. And, Shout! Studios has presents The Amityville Horror (2005) from a new 4k scan of the original DI negatives on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

On HD Blu-ray look for Belgravia: The Next Chapter from Universal, Three Little Words (1950) and Words and Music (1948) from Warner Archive, and Chains of Gold (1991) from Kino Lorber. And, both Creepshow (1982) and Winnie the Pooh – Blood and Honey (2023) have been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBooks from Shout! Studios. See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon.

4K Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous article
Limited Time Deal: Take 47% Off Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Limited Time Deal!

Apple Macbook Air 13-inch

Evil Final Season!



Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4

Limited Time Deal: Take 47% Off Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD...

DealFinder - 0
new netflix sept 2024

New Netflix Originals & Licensed Shows & Movies Premiering In September,...

HD Report - 0
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

Batman ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Edition 40% Off

DealFinder - 0