New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Movie Releases, Sept. 3, 2024

Let’s start with new 4k Blu-rays we want to highlight this week. Cult classic Repo Man (1984) hits stores in a 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection. A League Of Their Own (1992) releases as a standalone 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition from Sony Pictures. From Paramount, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007) arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time and includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy. And, Shout! Studios has presents The Amityville Horror (2005) from a new 4k scan of the original DI negatives on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

On HD Blu-ray look for Belgravia: The Next Chapter from Universal, Three Little Words (1950) and Words and Music (1948) from Warner Archive, and Chains of Gold (1991) from Kino Lorber. And, both Creepshow (1982) and Winnie the Pooh – Blood and Honey (2023) have been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBooks from Shout! Studios. See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon.

