Batman 85th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray/Digital Collection Features 10 Animated Feature Films

The Batman 85th Anniversary 10-Film Collection is arriving on 4k Blu-ray Disc with Digital Copies and a 24-page commemorative booklet on September 10, 2004.

The collection of 10 films includes Batman: Year One (2011), Batman: Assault on Arkham (2014), Batman: The Killing Joke (2016), Batman and Harley Quinn (2017), Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018), Batman: Hush (2019), Batman: Soul of the Dragon (2021), Batman: The Long Halloween – Part 1 (2021), Batman: The Long Halloween – Part 2 (2022), Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993), and Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham (2023).

The collection presents all animated feature films in 3840 x 2160 resolution with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (Batman: Mask of the Phantasm also includes DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0). Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French (except for Batman: Soul of the Dragon), and Spanish.

The Batman 85th Anniversary 10-Film Collection has an MSRP of $204.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

