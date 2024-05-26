Home4k Blu-rayNew Movie Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, May 28, 2024
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New Movie Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, May 28, 2024

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 40th Anniversary SteelBook
Kung Fu Panda 4 4k Blu-ray case
Anatomy of a Fall (2023) Blu-ray Disc
Cemetery Man 1996 4k UHD
Bob Marley: One Love 4k Blu-ray
Crimson-Peak-4k-UHD-Limited-Edition-SteelBook
Batman (1989) 4K Steelbook
Cry-Baby 1990 4k UHD

Here are our top picks of new movies on physical media for Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2024. This week you can pick up Kung Fu Panda on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, or DVD. Each Collector’s Edition from Universal Pictures includes an exclusive short film and a digital copy of the film (with Blu-rays only).

Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year with a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition from Warner Home Video. Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) re-releases on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook to celebrate the film’s 40th Anniversary. 

Guillermo Del Toro’s gothic romance Crimson Peak is releasing in 4k for the first time in a Limited Edition Ultra HD Blu-ray from Arrow Video. (Note: Arrow Video began shipping this title a week earlier.)

Justine Triet’s Academy Award-nominated drama Anatomy of a Fall (2023) gets released on Blu-ray Disc by The Criterion Collection. And, Paramount Pictures’ Bob Marley: One Love (2024) arrives in several physical media editions including a Limited Edition SteelBook. See more new releases below with links to Amazon and other retailers.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, March 28, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous article
Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Crimson Peak’ is releasing in 4k with Dolby Vision & DTS:X audio [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga - Limited Edition Steelbook
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Only $95!

Fire HD10 10.1

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Crimson Peak (2015) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook

Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Crimson Peak’ is releasing in 4k with Dolby...

HD Report - 0
Mad Max 5-Film Collection - Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray b

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Releasing In 5-Movie 4K Blu-ray/Digital Collection

HD Report - 0
Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga - Limited Edition Steelbook open

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, &...

HD Report - 0