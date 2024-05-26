New Movie Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, May 28, 2024

Here are our top picks of new movies on physical media for Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2024. This week you can pick up Kung Fu Panda on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, or DVD. Each Collector’s Edition from Universal Pictures includes an exclusive short film and a digital copy of the film (with Blu-rays only).

Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year with a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition from Warner Home Video. Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) re-releases on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook to celebrate the film’s 40th Anniversary.

Guillermo Del Toro’s gothic romance Crimson Peak is releasing in 4k for the first time in a Limited Edition Ultra HD Blu-ray from Arrow Video. (Note: Arrow Video began shipping this title a week earlier.)

Justine Triet’s Academy Award-nominated drama Anatomy of a Fall (2023) gets released on Blu-ray Disc by The Criterion Collection. And, Paramount Pictures’ Bob Marley: One Love (2024) arrives in several physical media editions including a Limited Edition SteelBook. See more new releases below with links to Amazon and other retailers.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, March 28, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.