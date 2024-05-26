New Movie Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, May 28, 2024

Here are our top picks of new movies on physical media for Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2024. This week you can pick up Kung Fu Panda on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, or DVD. Each Collector’s Edition from Universal Pictures includes an exclusive short film and a digital copy of the film (with Blu-rays only).
Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year with a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition from Warner Home Video. Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) re-releases on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook to celebrate the film’s 40th Anniversary.
Guillermo Del Toro’s gothic romance Crimson Peak is releasing in 4k for the first time in a Limited Edition Ultra HD Blu-ray from Arrow Video. (Note: Arrow Video began shipping this title a week earlier.)
Justine Triet’s Academy Award-nominated drama Anatomy of a Fall (2023) gets released on Blu-ray Disc by The Criterion Collection. And, Paramount Pictures’ Bob Marley: One Love (2024) arrives in several physical media editions including a Limited Edition SteelBook. See more new releases below with links to Amazon and other retailers.
New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, March 28, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Batman (1989) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook
- Belladonna of Sadness (1973) Discotek Media
- Bob Marley: One Love (2024) Paramount
- Bob Marley: One Love (2024) 4k SteelBook Paramount
- Butcher Baker Nightmare Maker (1981)
- Cathy’s Curse (1977) Severin
- Cemetery Man (1996) 2-disc edition
- Crimson Peak (2015) 4k SteelBook Arrow
- Cry Baby (1990) Kino Lorber
- Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) 2-disc/Digital
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 40th Anniversary SteelBook
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 40th Anniversary SteelBook Walmart Exclusive w/booklet & mini-poster
- The Devil’s Honey (1986) Severin Films
- The Great Alligator (1979) Severin Films
- Witch Story (1989) Vinegar Syndrome
2k Blu-ray
- Anatomy of a Fall (2023) Criterion Collection
- Belladonna of Sadness (1973) Discotek Media
- Bob Marley: One Love (2024) Blu-ray/Digital
- Cathy’s Curse (1977) Severin
- Cemetery Man (1996) 2-disc edition
- Cry Baby (1990) Kino Lorber
- Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms
- Crimson Peak (2015) 4k SteelBook Arrow
- Girlfight (2000) Criterion Collection
- Hey Folks! It’s the Intermission Time Video Party!
- In the Land of Saints and Sinners (2023)
- Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) 2-disc/Digital
- Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) Limited Edition Movie Gift Set Walmart
- Monk: The Complete Seventh Season
- Pandemonium (2023)
- Sailor Moon Sailor Stars: The Complete Fifth Season
- Sasquatch Sunset (2024)
- Shinobi (2005) Radiance
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 40th Anniversary SteelBook
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 40th Anniversary SteelBook Walmart Exclusive (Includes mini-poster & booklet)
- The Great Alligator (1979) Severin Films
- Witch Story (1989) Vinegar Syndrome
