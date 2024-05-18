HomeBlu-ray Disc'Anatomy of a Fall' is releasing on Blu-ray Disc & DVD From...
‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is releasing on Blu-ray Disc & DVD From Criterion

Anatomy of a Fall (2023) Blu-ray The Criterion Collection
Justine Triet’s Academy Award-nominated drama “Anatomy of a Fall” (2023) will be released on Blu-ray Disc by The Criterion Collection on May 28, 2024.

The single-disc Blu-ray edition and DVD editions include a new interview with director Justine Triet, deleted and alternate scenes with commentary by Triet, audition footage, trailer, and an essay by critic Alexandra Schwartz.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • 2K digital master, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • New interview with director Justine Triet
  • Deleted and alternate scenes with commentary by Triet
  • Audition footage of actors Milo Machado Graner and Antoine Reinartz and rehearsal footage of Machado Graner and actor Sandra Hüller
  • Trailer
  • PLUS: An essay by critic Alexandra Schwartz

“Anatomy of a Fall” on Blu-ray Disc is priced $27.99 (List: $39.95) and DVD $20.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: The closer we look, the less we know in Justine Triet’s masterful Palme d’Or–winning Anatomy of a Fall, an eerily riveting courtroom thriller that examines the line where truth becomes fiction and fiction becomes truth. When Sandra Voyter (a transfixing Sandra Hüller), a writer who turns the material of her life into autofiction, is put on trial for the suspicious death by defenestration—or was it suicide?—of her husband, it opens up an inquiry that will turn a troubled home inside out. Tapping into the minimalist intensity of a chamber drama—and using intricate, elliptical editing—Triet constructs a mystery that is ultimately less about a death than about the hidden lives we lead.

