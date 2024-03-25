Bob Marley: One Love Releasing On Blu-ray 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Bob Marley: One Love 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Bob Marley: One Love was released in US theaters by Paramount Pictures on February 14, 2024 and in digital formats on March 19, 2024. The film was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, and James Norton.

The film will soon be available for home viewing in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on May 28, 2024, highlighted by a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook (pictured above and below).

Bonus features and disc specs are pending confirmation.

Bob Marley: One Love is priced $31.99 (Blu-ray), $37.99 (4k Blu-ray), $44.99 (4k Blu-ray SteelBook), and $25.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

Byline: The story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

