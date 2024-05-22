Home4k Blu-rayKung Fu Panda 4 Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital...
Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Dates On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital [Updated]

“Kung Fu Panda 4” (2024) was released in theaters on March 8, 2024, and will soon be available in home media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The movie will first be available in digital on April 9th, followed by 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray on May 28th, 2024.

The 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD Collectors Editions The film will also be released in an exclusive Limited Edition Blu-ray Movie Gift Set from Walmart, complete with a set of kid-sized training chopsticks (also expected on May 28, 2024).

On 4k Blu-ray, “Kung Fu Panda 4” is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish.

“Kung Fu Panda 4” is priced $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and $29.99 (Early Digital Premiere) on Amazon. The Walmart exclusive Blu-ray Limited Edition is priced $29.96.

Special Features

  • Dueling Dumplings – In this original short introduced by Jack Black and Awkwafina, Po and Zhen battle over whose dumplings reign supreme.
  • Mastering the Dumpling – Jack Black learns how to make dumplings with influencers Phil and Helen of WongFu Productions.
  • Bad Bunny Review – The Bad Bunnies give their unedited opinion on some scenes from the film. Set up as a “Screening Room” style piece, the Bad Bunnies add their own commentary.
  • Deleted Scenes
    • Dads on the Trail
    • Mahjong
  • Kung Fu Talking – Voicing an animated movie takes time, time spent in a small booth being spoken to through headphones as you try to inhibit a character that might not actually exist beyond a few simple sketches and under that pressure, crazy things often happen! And we’ve captured them, put them to music and serves them up for your pleasure in this hilarious montage of off mic moments!
  • Meet the Cast – From the Dragon Warrior himself to newcomer, Zhen, and a full cast of amazing characters in between, we get to know the voices behind some of our favorite roles in this series of short featurettes. Discover what attracted them to the role, what their motivation was and what parts of the character they took away with them after recording had finished.
    • Po
    • Zhen
    • The Chameleon
    • The Dads
  • Kung Fu Panda 4 All!! – Join us as we go behind the scenes to see how the fourth installment in the franchise was brought to life, what makes it different from the previous films and where we find Po and the gang in this new escapade. Featuring interviews with the filmmakers and cast as well as a plethora of concept art, storyboards, animation tests and ADR footage.
  • How to Draw – Enter our virtual dojo and join one of DreamWorks Animation’s talented artists as they show fans of the film “How to Draw” some of the characters in the film, and then watch in amazement as they come to life before your very eyes in a Shadow Puppet Theater.
    • Po
    • Zhen
    • The Chameleon
    • The Bad Bunnies
  • Shadow Puppet Theater – Using the amazing illustrations from the “How to Draw,” we will teach fans of the film how to create their very own Shadow Puppet Theater so they can bring Po and the gang to life and continue their many adventures.
  • Feature Commentary with Director Mike Mitchell, Co-Director Stephanie Ma Stine, Production Designer Paul Duncan, Head of Story Calvin Tsang, and Head of Character Animation Sean Sexton

Logline: After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

Also Read: DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda Upgraded to 4k UHD w/HDR10 & Dolby Atmos

Article Updated. Original publish date Mar. 17, 2024.

