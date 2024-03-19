Home4k Blu-rayBatman (1989) Will Celebrate 35 Years with a 4k SteelBook Edition
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Batman (1989) Will Celebrate 35 Years with a 4k SteelBook Edition

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Batman 1989 4K Steelbook open
Batman (1989) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year with a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition from Warner Home Video.

The 2-disc edition includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, packaged in a hard-shell case with unique artwork on the cover, reverse, and inside spread.

The release date is pending, but we expect this 4k SteelBook to arrive close to the month the film was released in US theaters. which was June 1989.

Batman (1989) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook edition is list priced $40.88. Buy on Amazon (Includes Price Guarantee.)

Batman (1989) 4K Steelbook
Batman (1989) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

Description: Jack Nicholson is the Joker, who emerged from a horrible accident as a maniacal criminal. Michael Keaton is the Caped Crusader, who emerged from a childhood trauma to become a masked crimefighter. Kim Basinger is Vicki Vale, the talented photojournalist desired by both men. And Batman is the movie, the all-out spectacular directed by Tim Burton, set to songs by Prince and a music score by Danny Elfman, and an Academy Award winner for Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (Anton Furst and Peter Young).

Batman (1989) was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in Batman 4-Film UHD/BD Collection (1989 – 1997) which also contains Batman Returns(1992), Batman Forever (1995), and Batman & Robin (1997).

Previous article
New Apple iCloud Verification Text Message Scam Tries To Collect Personal Data
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
appleverificationinfo-screenshot-text-message

New Apple iCloud Verification Text Message Scam Tries To Collect Personal...

HD Report - 0
The Exorcist 1973 movie still 1

The Criterion Channel’s New Movies Arriving In April, 2024

HD Report - 0
The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Deal Alert: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen.) On Sale For $189...

DealFinder - 0