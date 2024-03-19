Batman (1989) Will Celebrate 35 Years with a 4k SteelBook Edition

Batman (1989) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year with a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition from Warner Home Video.

The 2-disc edition includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, packaged in a hard-shell case with unique artwork on the cover, reverse, and inside spread.

The release date is pending, but we expect this 4k SteelBook to arrive close to the month the film was released in US theaters. which was June 1989.

Batman (1989) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook edition is list priced $40.88. Buy on Amazon (Includes Price Guarantee.)

Batman (1989) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

Description: Jack Nicholson is the Joker, who emerged from a horrible accident as a maniacal criminal. Michael Keaton is the Caped Crusader, who emerged from a childhood trauma to become a masked crimefighter. Kim Basinger is Vicki Vale, the talented photojournalist desired by both men. And Batman is the movie, the all-out spectacular directed by Tim Burton, set to songs by Prince and a music score by Danny Elfman, and an Academy Award winner for Best Art Direction/Set Decoration (Anton Furst and Peter Young).

Batman (1989) was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in Batman 4-Film UHD/BD Collection (1989 – 1997) which also contains Batman Returns(1992), Batman Forever (1995), and Batman & Robin (1997).