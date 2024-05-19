Want to know what’s new in physical media releases this week? Sony Pictures’ American Hustle (2013) celebrates its 10th anniversary with a 4k Blu-ray release in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging with almost 15 minutes of never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes.
Paramount has launched a series of bargain disc editions that sell for only $10.99 each with 4 formats to choose from including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy. The nine titles include A Quiet Place, Beverly Hills Cop, Cloverfield, Interstellar, Escape From L.A., Shutter Island, The Hunt for Red October, The Lost City, and The Untouchables.
And, Guillermo Del Toro’s Crimson Peak is dated for release on 4k Blu-ray from Arrow Video on May 21st, but the Amazon release date is set for one week later on May 28th, 2024. See more new releases with links to Amazon below.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 21, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- American Hustle (2013) 10th Anniversary SteelBook
- A Quiet Place (2018) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- Cloverfield (2008) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- Crimson Peak (2015) 4k SteelBook Arrow
- Deathdream “Dead of Night” (1964) Blue Underground
- Gretel & Hansel (2020) 2-disc edition Shout! Studios
- Interstellar (2014) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- Narc (2002) 2-disc edition Arrow Video
- Shutter Island (2010) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- The Hunt for Red October (1990) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- The Lost City (2022) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- The Untouchables (1987) 4-Format Edition Paramount
2k Blu-ray
- American Hustle (2013) 10th Anniversary SteelBook
- A Quiet Place (2018) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- Cloverfield (2008) 4-Format Edition Paramount NEW
- Crimson Peak (2015) 4k SteelBook Arrow
- Coup de Chance (2023) MPI Home Video
- Deathdream “Dead of Night” (1964) Blue Underground
- Gretel & Hansel (2020) 2-disc edition Shout! Studios
- Interstellar (2014) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- Narc (2002) 2-disc edition Arrow Video
- Philo Vance Collection 3-Movies Kino Lorber
- Republic Pictures Horror Collection 4-Movie Collection
- Shutter Island (2010) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- The Hunt for Red October (1990) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996) Collector’s Edition Shout! Factory
- The Lost City (2022) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- The Untouchables (1987) 4-Format Edition Paramount
- Three Revolutionary Films by Ousmane Sembène
- Thunderheart (1992) Sony
- Tinto Brass: Maestro of Erotic Cinema – Vol. 2 4-Disc Collector’s Edition
- We Go On “Remastered” (2016) Lightyear Entertainment
