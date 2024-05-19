Want to know what’s new in physical media releases this week? Sony Pictures’ American Hustle (2013) celebrates its 10th anniversary with a 4k Blu-ray release in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging with almost 15 minutes of never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes.

Paramount has launched a series of bargain disc editions that sell for only $10.99 each with 4 formats to choose from including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy. The nine titles include A Quiet Place, Beverly Hills Cop, Cloverfield, Interstellar, Escape From L.A., Shutter Island, The Hunt for Red October, The Lost City, and The Untouchables.

And, Guillermo Del Toro’s Crimson Peak is dated for release on 4k Blu-ray from Arrow Video on May 21st, but the Amazon release date is set for one week later on May 28th, 2024. See more new releases with links to Amazon below.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 21, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

