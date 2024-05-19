Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 21, 2024
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 21, 2024

Cloverfield-4-disc-format-edition-angle
The-Hunt-for-Red-October-4-disc-format-angle
Interstellar-4-disc-format-angle
A-Quiet-Place-4-disc-format-edition-angle
American Hustle (2013) 4k UHD
Crimson-Peak-4k-UHD-Limited-Edition-SteelBook
Thunderheart Blu-ray
Narc 4k Blu-ray cover

Want to know what’s new in physical media releases this week? Sony Pictures’ American Hustle (2013) celebrates its 10th anniversary with a 4k Blu-ray release in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging with almost 15 minutes of never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes.

Paramount has launched a series of bargain disc editions that sell for only $10.99 each with 4 formats to choose from including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy. The nine titles include A Quiet Place, Beverly Hills Cop, Cloverfield, Interstellar, Escape From L.A., Shutter Island, The Hunt for Red October, The Lost City, and The Untouchables.

And, Guillermo Del Toro’s Crimson Peak is dated for release on 4k Blu-ray from Arrow Video on May 21st, but the Amazon release date is set for one week later on May 28th, 2024. See more new releases with links to Amazon below.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 21, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

