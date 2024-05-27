Home4k Blu-rayHalo: Season Two Is Releasing On Blu-ray, DVD, & 4k Blu-ray In...
Halo: Season Two Is Releasing On Blu-ray, DVD, & 4k Blu-ray In SteelBook Edition

The second season of Paramount+ Original Series Halo will release in physical media editions on July 23, 2024 including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray (in SteelBook packaging) and DVD.

The 4-disc editions include all episodes of the show that premiered from February to March, 2024 on Paramount+. In 4k, the show is presented in 2160p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The sound is provided in Dolby Atmos / True HD 7.1.

Halo: Season Two is priced $36.65 (List: $42.99) on Blu-ray, $53.03 (List: $58.99) on 4k Blu-ray, and $35.15 (List: $37.99) on DVD.

Special Features

  • Halo The Series: Declassified; Eps 1-8 
  • Silver Team Returns 
  • Building a Covenant Warship 
  • The House of Soren 
  • Writing for Halo S2 
  • Bigger Better Props 
  • and much more!

The release of Halo: Season Two follows the physical media editions of Halo: Season One released in September of 2022, which also included a Limited Edition SteelBook.

Synopsis: Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction — the Halo.

