Home4k Blu-rayStar Trek III: The Search for Spock Celebrates 40 Years With A...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDolby VisionNews

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Celebrates 40 Years With A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 40th Anniversary SteelBook
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 40th Anniversary 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock is releasing on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook to celebrate 40 years since the movie premiered in theaters in 1984. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives May 28, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 to expand the color range on HDR TVs and screens. The soundtrack is provided in 24-bit Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on all titles.  

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock 40th Anniversary SteelBook Edition is priced $30.99 on Amazon.

The movie was first released in 4k in a single-movie edition and a 6-movie collection in 2022.

Logline: Admiral Kirk and his bridge crew risk their careers stealing the decommissioned U.S.S. Enterprise to return to the restricted Genesis Planet to recover Spock’s body.

Description: One of the biggest blockbusters of 1984, the action-packed third installment of the STAR TREK film franchise celebrates 40 years with this limited edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook. Picking up immediately after STAR TREK II, Admiral Kirk finds the defeat of Khan and the creation of the Genesis planet to be empty victories. Spock is dead and McCoy is inexplicably being driven insane. Then a visit from Spock’s father, provides a startling revelation: McCoy is harboring Spock’s living essence. Kirk attempts to steal the U.S.S. Enterprise and defy Starfleet’s Genesis planet quarantine to search for his friend, but the Klingons are planning a deadline rendezvous.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 40th Anniversary 4k SteelBook

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 40th Anniversary SteelBook
Star Trek III: Search for Spock (1984) 40th Anniversary 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 40th Anniversary 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 40th Anniversary SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 40th Anniversary 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock will also be released in an exclusive Walmart edition that includes a mini-poster and booklet. The edition is priced $24.96.

Previous article
Lisa Frankenstein Release Dates: Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Rent
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Lisa Frankenstein Blu-ray angle

Lisa Frankenstein Release Dates: Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Rent

HD Report - 0
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray april 2 2024

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, April 2, 2024

HD Report - 0
Godzilla / Kong 5-Film Monsterverse 4k UHD/Digital Collection

Godzilla/Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection Includes ‘The New Empire’

HD Report - 0