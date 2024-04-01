Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Celebrates 40 Years With A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 40th Anniversary 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock is releasing on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition SteelBook to celebrate 40 years since the movie premiered in theaters in 1984. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives May 28, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 to expand the color range on HDR TVs and screens. The soundtrack is provided in 24-bit Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on all titles.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock 40th Anniversary SteelBook Edition is priced $30.99 on Amazon.

The movie was first released in 4k in a single-movie edition and a 6-movie collection in 2022.

Logline: Admiral Kirk and his bridge crew risk their careers stealing the decommissioned U.S.S. Enterprise to return to the restricted Genesis Planet to recover Spock’s body.

Description: One of the biggest blockbusters of 1984, the action-packed third installment of the STAR TREK film franchise celebrates 40 years with this limited edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook. Picking up immediately after STAR TREK II, Admiral Kirk finds the defeat of Khan and the creation of the Genesis planet to be empty victories. Spock is dead and McCoy is inexplicably being driven insane. Then a visit from Spock’s father, provides a startling revelation: McCoy is harboring Spock’s living essence. Kirk attempts to steal the U.S.S. Enterprise and defy Starfleet’s Genesis planet quarantine to search for his friend, but the Klingons are planning a deadline rendezvous.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock will also be released in an exclusive Walmart edition that includes a mini-poster and booklet. The edition is priced $24.96.