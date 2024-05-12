Dune Part Two plus more Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases This Week

Want to own your movies on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray? Physical media is the way to go! Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releasing on Tuesday, May 14, 2028. First off we’ve got to talk about Dune Part Two arriving on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc, a likely choice for the year’s best 4k Blu-ray release. The movie also arrives in a 2-Movie Collection with Dune (Part One) both 4k Blu-ray or HD Blu-ray both with Digital Copies.
What else is new on 4k Blu-ray? Oscar-winning action/drama film American Sniper gets upgraded to 4k Blu-ray in a standard and Limited Edition SteelBook. Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in the West (1969) hits stores in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray from the Paramount Presents label of restored/remastered films. Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988) arrives in 35th Anniversary Editions from Shout! Factory. And, 12 Strong starring Chris Hemsworth has been upgraded to 4k and packaged in a 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray edition.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, May 14, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- 12 Strong (2018) Warner Bros. NEW
- American Sniper (2014) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Warner Bros. NEW
- Dune: Part Two (2024) 2-disc edition Warner Home Video NEW
- Dune: Part Two (2024) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Warner Home Video NEW
- Dune 2-Film Collection Warner Home Video NEW
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988) 2-disc 35th Anniv. edition Shout! Factory NEW
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988) 4k SteelBook Limited Edition Shout! Factory NEW
- Magic Mike (2012) Warner Bros. NEW
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1969) Paramount Presents #44 NEW
- Peeping Tom (1960) Criterion Collection NEW
HD Blu-ray
- 12 Strong (2018) Warner Bros. NEW
- Dune: Part Two (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Warner Home Video NEW
- Dune 2-Film Collection NEW
- Gravity (2013) New Edition from Warner Bros. NEW
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988) 2-disc 35th Anniv. edition Shout! Studios NEW
- Naruto Shippuden Set 3 NEW
- Noryang: Deadly Sea (2023) NEW
- One Life (2023) NEW
- Once Upon a Time in the West (1969) Paramount Presents #44 NEW
- Orphan (2009) NEW
- Peeping Tom (1960) Criterion Collection NEW
- Pink Floyd: Animals 2018 Remix – Audio Dolby Atmos Mix 5/17/24 NEW
- The American Society of Magical Negroes (2024) Universal NEW
- The Nun’s Story (1959) NEW
