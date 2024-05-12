Home4k Blu-rayDune Part Two plus more Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases...
Dune Part Two plus more Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases This Week

Want to own your movies on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray? Physical media is the way to go! Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releasing on Tuesday, May 14, 2028. First off we’ve got to talk about Dune Part Two arriving on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc, a likely choice for the year’s best 4k Blu-ray release. The movie also arrives in a 2-Movie Collection with Dune (Part One) both 4k Blu-ray or HD Blu-ray both with Digital Copies.

What else is new on 4k Blu-ray? Oscar-winning action/drama film American Sniper gets upgraded to 4k Blu-ray in a standard and Limited Edition SteelBook. Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in the West (1969) hits stores in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray from the Paramount Presents label of restored/remastered films. Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988) arrives in 35th Anniversary Editions from Shout! Factory. And, 12 Strong starring Chris Hemsworth has been upgraded to 4k and packaged in a 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray edition.

See more Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases this week with links to Amazon below.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, May 14, 2024

In case you missed it, here’s a link to last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Guy Ritchie’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Has Been Upgraded To 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10
